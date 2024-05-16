News
Moscow expels British military attaché in response to similar action by London
World News
2024-05-16 | 11:56
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Moscow expels British military attaché in response to similar action by London
Russia has decided to expel the British military attaché in retaliation for a similar action by British authorities last week, according to a statement by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday.
The ministry stated, "The military attaché at the British Embassy in Moscow has been declared persona non grata. He is required to leave the Russian Federation within a week."
AFP
World News
Moscow
London
Military Attache
Expulsion
Embassy
