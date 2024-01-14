North Korea fires 'possible' ballistic missile, Japan reports

2024-01-14 | 01:31
North Korea fires 'possible' ballistic missile, Japan reports
North Korea fires 'possible' ballistic missile, Japan reports

North Korea fired a ballistic missile off its east coast on Sunday, South Korea said.

A projectile believed to be the missile has already fallen, according to the Japanese coast guard, which also said it could be a ballistic missile.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula are running high after Pyongyang launched its first military spy satellite in November.

In December, North Korea said it had tested its newest intercontinental ballistic missile to gauge the war readiness of its nuclear force against mounting US hostility, as Washington and its allies began operating a real-time missile data sharing system.

Reuters
 

World News

North Korea

Ballistic

Missile

South Korea

Korean Peninsula

Pyongyang

Japan

