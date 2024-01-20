Netanyahu Rejects Granting Palestinians Sovereignty Over Gaza in Call with Biden

World News
2024-01-20 | 09:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Netanyahu Rejects Granting Palestinians Sovereignty Over Gaza in Call with Biden
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Netanyahu Rejects Granting Palestinians Sovereignty Over Gaza in Call with Biden

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared on Saturday that he conveyed to US President Joe Biden in a Friday phone call his refusal to confer sovereignty to Palestinians over the Gaza Strip. 
This conversation marked the leaders' first telephonic exchange in approximately a month. 
Following the call, Biden expressed his belief that Netanyahu might still accept some form of a Palestinian state. 
Netanyahu's office, in a Saturday statement, reiterated his policy that, after dealing with Hamas, Israel must maintain security control over Gaza to prevent it from posing a threat to Israel – a condition conflicting with the demand for Palestinian sovereignty.
 
 
AFP

World News

Middle East News

Netanyahu

Gaza

Palestine

Israel

US

Biden

LBCI Next
Iran Successfully Launches New Research Satellite 'Zhriya' Despite Western Sanctions
European Council imposes sanctions on Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and bans travel to the EU for six individuals
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
02:02

Dozens killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza as Biden discusses war with Netanyahu

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-12

Netanyahu: Israel and the US differ on Gaza governance after the war

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-06

Netanyahu says Israeli forces are encircling house of Hamas' Gaza leader Sinwar

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-05

Israeli Channel 12: Netanyahu suspends Minister Amihai Eliyahu over remarks for use of nuclear weapons in gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:40

Hamas Rejects Biden's Statements on Possibility of a Palestinian State

LBCI
World News
06:16

Iran Successfully Launches New Research Satellite 'Zhriya' Despite Western Sanctions

LBCI
World News
2024-01-19

European Council imposes sanctions on Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and bans travel to the EU for six individuals

LBCI
World News
2024-01-19

Switzerland receives criminal complaint against Israeli President Herzog over war crimes

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:33

Quintet Committee urges Lebanon's Presidential mandate resolution amidst Hezbollah's Gaza link commitment

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:13

Bassil's 'bold' stance: No acceptance for Frangieh Presidency and 'limited' ties with Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:01

Escalating Tensions in Northern Israel: Israeli Concerns and Regional Dynamics

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-09-27

Lebanon's cultural phoenix: How art and heritage defied the odds

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
03:40

Israeli strike on Damascus kills Iranian Guards official: Reuters source

LBCI
Middle East News
06:28

Two Hamas members killed in Israeli strike on southern Lebanon: Reuters security sources

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:13

Bassil's 'bold' stance: No acceptance for Frangieh Presidency and 'limited' ties with Hezbollah

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:41

The Salameh file 'rests' in Beirut, while being 'active' in Europe

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:31

Tourism and Stability: Lebanon Prepares for Summer Season

LBCI
Middle East News
03:06

Official news agency reports attack on residential building in Damascus likely due to 'Israeli aggression'

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:33

Quintet Committee urges Lebanon's Presidential mandate resolution amidst Hezbollah's Gaza link commitment

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:01

Escalating Tensions in Northern Israel: Israeli Concerns and Regional Dynamics

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More