Sunak warns of new British response if Houthi attacks in Red Sea persist

2024-01-23 | 08:08
Sunak warns of new British response if Houthi attacks in Red Sea persist
Sunak warns of new British response if Houthi attacks in Red Sea persist

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak warned on Tuesday that the UK would continue to respond to Houthi attacks in the Red Sea if they persist. 

Sunak told Parliament on Tuesday, following a second round of US and British strikes on Houthi targets, "We do not seek confrontation," adding, "But if necessary, the United Kingdom will not hesitate to respond within the framework of self-defense. We cannot stand idly by and allow these attacks to go unanswered." 

