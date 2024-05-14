News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
23
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
23
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Biden signs into law ban on Russia's nuclear reactor fuel imports
World News
2024-05-14 | 00:11
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Biden signs into law ban on Russia's nuclear reactor fuel imports
President Joe Biden signed into law a ban on Russian enriched uranium on Monday, the White House said, in the latest effort by Washington to disrupt President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.
The ban on imports of the fuel for nuclear power plants begins in about 90 days, although it allows the Department of Energy to issue waivers in case of supply concerns.
The law also unlocks about $2.7 billion in funding in previous legislation to build out the US uranium fuel industry.
"Today, President Biden signed into law a historic series of actions that will strengthen our nation's energy and economic security by reducing, and ultimately eliminating, our reliance on Russia for civilian nuclear power," Jake Sullivan, the national security adviser, said in a statement.
Sullivan said the law "delivers on multilateral goals we have set with our allies and partners," including a pledge last December with Canada, France, Japan, and the United Kingdom to collectively invest $4.2 billion to expand enrichment and conversion capacity of uranium.
The waivers, if implemented by the Energy Department, allow all the Russian uranium imports the US normally imports through 2027.
Anatoly Antonov, Russia's ambassador to the United States, said that Washington's decision is leading to shocks in global economic relations, but will not bring the desired results.
"The delicate balance between exporters and importers of uranium products is being disrupted," the Russian embassy in Washington cited Antonov as saying in a post on its Telegram messaging channel.
"Life has confirmed that the Russian economy is ready for any challenges and quickly responds to emerging difficulties, even extracting dividends from the situation. It will be so this time too."
Reuters
World News
Joe Biden
Ban
Russia
Fuel
Imports
Uranium
United States
Next
Former US military intelligence official says he resigned due to Gaza war
US official doubts Israel can achieve 'total victory' in Gaza
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
02:18
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:18
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-05-10
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-05-10
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-05-07
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-05-07
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
0
World News
2024-05-02
Russia denies US accusations of violating chemical weapons ban in Ukraine
World News
2024-05-02
Russia denies US accusations of violating chemical weapons ban in Ukraine
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
03:45
Putin to visit China May 16-17
World News
03:45
Putin to visit China May 16-17
0
World News
02:03
New Caledonia closes its airport, imposes curfew amid violence
World News
02:03
New Caledonia closes its airport, imposes curfew amid violence
0
World News
01:35
Ukraine destroys 18 drones launched by Russia
World News
01:35
Ukraine destroys 18 drones launched by Russia
0
World News
01:08
China calls for enhancing relations with Seoul despite 'difficulties'
World News
01:08
China calls for enhancing relations with Seoul despite 'difficulties'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-09
Two-State solution: The ever-evolving Israel-Palestine dynamics throughout the years
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-09
Two-State solution: The ever-evolving Israel-Palestine dynamics throughout the years
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-11
Hezbollah deputy leader says South Lebanon's sacrifices halt Israel's plans, Gaza support sets new regional standard
Lebanon News
2024-05-11
Hezbollah deputy leader says South Lebanon's sacrifices halt Israel's plans, Gaza support sets new regional standard
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Syria's message to Lebanon: Coordination necessary for refugee return ahead of Brussels conference
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Syria's message to Lebanon: Coordination necessary for refugee return ahead of Brussels conference
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Syrian refugee crisis: EU's one billion euro aid package to Lebanon stirs debate
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Syrian refugee crisis: EU's one billion euro aid package to Lebanon stirs debate
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:44
Hezbollah leader tackles Gaza war: Israel's 'strategic setbacks'; proposes solutions for Syrian refugee crisis - Speech highlights
Lebanon News
10:44
Hezbollah leader tackles Gaza war: Israel's 'strategic setbacks'; proposes solutions for Syrian refugee crisis - Speech highlights
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Syria's message to Lebanon: Coordination necessary for refugee return ahead of Brussels conference
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Syria's message to Lebanon: Coordination necessary for refugee return ahead of Brussels conference
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:22
Drowning incidents: Beach safety concerns in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:22
Drowning incidents: Beach safety concerns in Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
07:14
Hezbollah claims responsibility for targeting site in northern Israel, four Israeli soldiers injured
Lebanon News
07:14
Hezbollah claims responsibility for targeting site in northern Israel, four Israeli soldiers injured
5
Lebanon News
08:32
Strengthening military cooperation: General Aoun's Qatar visit
Lebanon News
08:32
Strengthening military cooperation: General Aoun's Qatar visit
6
Lebanon News
05:07
Atallah to LBCI: FPM-Hezbollah relationship is strained, Bkerke paper to be announced soon
Lebanon News
05:07
Atallah to LBCI: FPM-Hezbollah relationship is strained, Bkerke paper to be announced soon
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Syrian refugee crisis: EU's one billion euro aid package to Lebanon stirs debate
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Syrian refugee crisis: EU's one billion euro aid package to Lebanon stirs debate
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:31
Suicide crisis and political turbulence: Netanyahu's attempt to refocus attention
News Bulletin Reports
12:31
Suicide crisis and political turbulence: Netanyahu's attempt to refocus attention
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More