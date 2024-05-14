Former US military intelligence official says he resigned due to Gaza war

World News
2024-05-14 | 00:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Former US military intelligence official says he resigned due to Gaza war
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Former US military intelligence official says he resigned due to Gaza war

A former US military intelligence official released a letter on Monday that explained to his colleagues at the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) that his November resignation was in fact due to "moral injury" stemming from US support for Israel's war in Gaza and the harm caused to Palestinians.

Harrison Mann, an Army major, would be the first known DIA official to quit over US support to Israel. A US airman fatally set himself on fire in February outside Israel's embassy in Washington, and other military personnel have protested.

Mann said he kept quiet about his motives for resigning for months out of fear.

"I was afraid. Afraid of violating our professional norms. Afraid of disappointing officers I respect. Afraid you would feel betrayed. I'm sure some of you will feel that way reading this," Mann wrote in a letter shared with colleagues last month and published on his LinkedIn profile on Monday.

A DIA official confirmed to Reuters that Mann worked at the agency.

"Employee resignations are a routine occurrence at DIA as they are at other employers, and employees resign their positions for any number of reasons and motivations," the official said without elaborating.

Mann's case differs from other US government officials, including several State Department officials, who publicly deplored US policy as they resigned rather than waiting months to explain their departure.

Mann said he felt shame and guilt for helping advance US policy that he said contributed to the mass killing of Palestinians.

"At some point — whatever the justification — you are either advancing a policy that enables the mass starvation of children, or you are not," Mann wrote.

Reuters

World News

United States

Military

Intelligence

Defense Intelligence Agency

Harrison Mann

Gaza

War

Israel

LBCI Next
Washington sees no genocide in Gaza, condemns aid convoy attacks
Biden signs into law ban on Russia's nuclear reactor fuel imports
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-23

Israel's military exports to India unaffected by Gaza war

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:44

Hezbollah leader tackles Gaza war: Israel's 'strategic setbacks'; proposes solutions for Syrian refugee crisis - Speech highlights

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-12

Israeli internal discord deepens: Is a new plan being formulated for the Gaza war?

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-12

Israeli military says it opened a new aid crossing into Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:45

Putin to visit China May 16-17

LBCI
World News
02:03

New Caledonia closes its airport, imposes curfew amid violence

LBCI
World News
01:35

Ukraine destroys 18 drones launched by Russia

LBCI
World News
01:08

China calls for enhancing relations with Seoul despite 'difficulties'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-09

Two-State solution: The ever-evolving Israel-Palestine dynamics throughout the years

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-11

Hezbollah deputy leader says South Lebanon's sacrifices halt Israel's plans, Gaza support sets new regional standard

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:27

Syria's message to Lebanon: Coordination necessary for refugee return ahead of Brussels conference

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:26

Syrian refugee crisis: EU's one billion euro aid package to Lebanon stirs debate

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:44

Hezbollah leader tackles Gaza war: Israel's 'strategic setbacks'; proposes solutions for Syrian refugee crisis - Speech highlights

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:27

Syria's message to Lebanon: Coordination necessary for refugee return ahead of Brussels conference

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:22

Drowning incidents: Beach safety concerns in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

Hezbollah claims responsibility for targeting site in northern Israel, four Israeli soldiers injured

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

Strengthening military cooperation: General Aoun's Qatar visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:07

Atallah to LBCI: FPM-Hezbollah relationship is strained, Bkerke paper to be announced soon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:26

Syrian refugee crisis: EU's one billion euro aid package to Lebanon stirs debate

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:31

Suicide crisis and political turbulence: Netanyahu's attempt to refocus attention

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More