Former US military intelligence official says he resigned due to Gaza war

A former US military intelligence official released a letter on Monday that explained to his colleagues at the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) that his November resignation was in fact due to "moral injury" stemming from US support for Israel's war in Gaza and the harm caused to Palestinians.



Harrison Mann, an Army major, would be the first known DIA official to quit over US support to Israel. A US airman fatally set himself on fire in February outside Israel's embassy in Washington, and other military personnel have protested.



Mann said he kept quiet about his motives for resigning for months out of fear.



"I was afraid. Afraid of violating our professional norms. Afraid of disappointing officers I respect. Afraid you would feel betrayed. I'm sure some of you will feel that way reading this," Mann wrote in a letter shared with colleagues last month and published on his LinkedIn profile on Monday.



A DIA official confirmed to Reuters that Mann worked at the agency.



"Employee resignations are a routine occurrence at DIA as they are at other employers, and employees resign their positions for any number of reasons and motivations," the official said without elaborating.



Mann's case differs from other US government officials, including several State Department officials, who publicly deplored US policy as they resigned rather than waiting months to explain their departure.



Mann said he felt shame and guilt for helping advance US policy that he said contributed to the mass killing of Palestinians.



"At some point — whatever the justification — you are either advancing a policy that enables the mass starvation of children, or you are not," Mann wrote.



