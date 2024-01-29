Iran Executes Four Convicted of Spying for Israel: Judicial Source

Iran hanged four individuals on Monday morning who were convicted of collaborating with Israeli intelligence agencies as part of a plan to sabotage an Iranian defense site, according to the news agency affiliated with the judiciary in the Islamic Republic.



The "Mizan Online" agency reported that the four defendants were arrested on July 23, 2022, as they were preparing for an operation against a center belonging to the Ministry of Defense in Isfahan, a major city in central Iran, on behalf of the Mossad.



The agency further stated that the Ministry of Intelligence had announced the "monitoring of a network of agents for the Zionist espionage organization, whose members were arrested."

AFP