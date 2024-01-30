News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
12
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
15
o
South
12
o
Bekaa
6
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
12
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
15
o
South
12
o
Bekaa
6
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Kremlin calls for all sides to de-escalate when asked about potential US strikes on Iran
World News
2024-01-30 | 06:00
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Kremlin calls for all sides to de-escalate when asked about potential US strikes on Iran
The Kremlin, asked on Tuesday about potential US strikes on Iranian interests, said tensions in the Middle East were high and that steps were needed to de-escalate rather than destabilize the wider region.
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday vowed the US would take "all necessary actions" to defend its troops after a deadly drone attack in Jordan by Iran-backed militants, even as President Joe Biden's administration stressed it was not seeking a war with Iran.
"We do not welcome any actions that lead to destabilization in the region and increase tensions, especially against the backdrop of the excessive potential for conflict," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
"We will not welcome the continuation of such actions, regardless of who they come from. The level of tension is high now and we need to take steps to de-escalate. This is what will prevent the conflict from spreading."
Russia enjoys increasingly close ties with Iran at a time when its ties with the United States are at their lowest level since the 1962 Cuban missile crisis over what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
Kremlin
Russia
De-escalate
US
Strikes
Iran
Next
IMF Raises Global Growth Forecast for 2024
EU leaders to pledge continued military support to Ukraine at summit
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-01-19
Russia calls for restraint after Iranian-Pakistani strikes
World News
2024-01-19
Russia calls for restraint after Iranian-Pakistani strikes
0
World News
2024-01-23
Russian Defense Ministry: Missile strikes hit military production facilities in Ukraine
World News
2024-01-23
Russian Defense Ministry: Missile strikes hit military production facilities in Ukraine
0
World News
2024-01-18
Russia calls on Iran and Pakistan to demonstrate 'maximum restraint'
World News
2024-01-18
Russia calls on Iran and Pakistan to demonstrate 'maximum restraint'
0
Middle East News
2024-01-16
Iraqi Kurdish PM accuses Iran of 'killing innocent civilians' in its strikes
Middle East News
2024-01-16
Iraqi Kurdish PM accuses Iran of 'killing innocent civilians' in its strikes
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:24
IMF Raises Global Growth Forecast for 2024
World News
08:24
IMF Raises Global Growth Forecast for 2024
0
World News
04:23
EU leaders to pledge continued military support to Ukraine at summit
World News
04:23
EU leaders to pledge continued military support to Ukraine at summit
0
World News
01:57
US vows 'all necessary actions' after drone strike, Qatar fears impact on Gaza hostage talks
World News
01:57
US vows 'all necessary actions' after drone strike, Qatar fears impact on Gaza hostage talks
0
World News
12:47
France criticizes promoting installation of Israeli settlements in Gaza
World News
12:47
France criticizes promoting installation of Israeli settlements in Gaza
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
01:35
Will the meeting between the Quintet ambassadors with Berri and efforts to elect a president succeed?
Press Highlights
01:35
Will the meeting between the Quintet ambassadors with Berri and efforts to elect a president succeed?
0
Middle East News
2023-11-05
Palestinian Health Ministry Spokesperson in Gaza to LBCI: We are currently operating in six hospitals to save the lives of the wounded
Middle East News
2023-11-05
Palestinian Health Ministry Spokesperson in Gaza to LBCI: We are currently operating in six hospitals to save the lives of the wounded
0
Press Highlights
2024-01-17
Jumblatt-Frangieh Meeting: Presidential File Touched Upon, but Not Explored in Depth
Press Highlights
2024-01-17
Jumblatt-Frangieh Meeting: Presidential File Touched Upon, but Not Explored in Depth
0
Press Highlights
02:51
The Quintet explores presidential breakthrough mechanism
Press Highlights
02:51
The Quintet explores presidential breakthrough mechanism
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Rising Israeli threats: Why did Hezbollah introduce two new missiles for the first time?
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Rising Israeli threats: Why did Hezbollah introduce two new missiles for the first time?
2
Lebanon News
10:16
Israeli forces launch airstrikes on Hezbollah-linked military facilities in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:16
Israeli forces launch airstrikes on Hezbollah-linked military facilities in southern Lebanon
3
Press Highlights
02:33
Ongoing Israeli threats against Hezbollah escalate rapidly
Press Highlights
02:33
Ongoing Israeli threats against Hezbollah escalate rapidly
4
Lebanon News
05:11
Hezbollah asserts exclusive state control in border negotiations with occupied Palestine
Lebanon News
05:11
Hezbollah asserts exclusive state control in border negotiations with occupied Palestine
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
2024 budget: Will Lebanon's efforts to reclaim embezzled funds from maritime properties succeed?
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
2024 budget: Will Lebanon's efforts to reclaim embezzled funds from maritime properties succeed?
6
Press Highlights
03:09
Lebanon's Central Council is set to convene in the next two days
Press Highlights
03:09
Lebanon's Central Council is set to convene in the next two days
7
Middle East News
12:32
Israel Defense Minister: Half of Hamas fighters are either killed or wounded
Middle East News
12:32
Israel Defense Minister: Half of Hamas fighters are either killed or wounded
8
News Bulletin Reports
10:33
Fading hope: The threat to UNRWA aid for Palestinian refugees in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
10:33
Fading hope: The threat to UNRWA aid for Palestinian refugees in Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More