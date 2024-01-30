Kremlin calls for all sides to de-escalate when asked about potential US strikes on Iran

World News
2024-01-30 | 06:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Kremlin calls for all sides to de-escalate when asked about potential US strikes on Iran
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Kremlin calls for all sides to de-escalate when asked about potential US strikes on Iran

The Kremlin, asked on Tuesday about potential US strikes on Iranian interests, said tensions in the Middle East were high and that steps were needed to de-escalate rather than destabilize the wider region.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday vowed the US would take "all necessary actions" to defend its troops after a deadly drone attack in Jordan by Iran-backed militants, even as President Joe Biden's administration stressed it was not seeking a war with Iran.

"We do not welcome any actions that lead to destabilization in the region and increase tensions, especially against the backdrop of the excessive potential for conflict," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We will not welcome the continuation of such actions, regardless of who they come from. The level of tension is high now and we need to take steps to de-escalate. This is what will prevent the conflict from spreading."

Russia enjoys increasingly close ties with Iran at a time when its ties with the United States are at their lowest level since the 1962 Cuban missile crisis over what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.



Reuters

World News

Middle East News

Kremlin

Russia

De-escalate

US

Strikes

Iran

LBCI Next
IMF Raises Global Growth Forecast for 2024
EU leaders to pledge continued military support to Ukraine at summit
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-01-19

Russia calls for restraint after Iranian-Pakistani strikes

LBCI
World News
2024-01-23

Russian Defense Ministry: Missile strikes hit military production facilities in Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2024-01-18

Russia calls on Iran and Pakistan to demonstrate 'maximum restraint'

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-16

Iraqi Kurdish PM accuses Iran of 'killing innocent civilians' in its strikes

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:24

IMF Raises Global Growth Forecast for 2024

LBCI
World News
04:23

EU leaders to pledge continued military support to Ukraine at summit

LBCI
World News
01:57

US vows 'all necessary actions' after drone strike, Qatar fears impact on Gaza hostage talks

LBCI
World News
12:47

France criticizes promoting installation of Israeli settlements in Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:35

Will the meeting between the Quintet ambassadors with Berri and efforts to elect a president succeed?

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-05

Palestinian Health Ministry Spokesperson in Gaza to LBCI: We are currently operating in six hospitals to save the lives of the wounded

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-01-17

Jumblatt-Frangieh Meeting: Presidential File Touched Upon, but Not Explored in Depth

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:51

The Quintet explores presidential breakthrough mechanism

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:36

Rising Israeli threats: Why did Hezbollah introduce two new missiles for the first time?

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:16

Israeli forces launch airstrikes on Hezbollah-linked military facilities in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:33

Ongoing Israeli threats against Hezbollah escalate rapidly

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:11

Hezbollah asserts exclusive state control in border negotiations with occupied Palestine

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:36

2024 budget: Will Lebanon's efforts to reclaim embezzled funds from maritime properties succeed?

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:09

Lebanon's Central Council is set to convene in the next two days

LBCI
Middle East News
12:32

Israel Defense Minister: Half of Hamas fighters are either killed or wounded

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:33

Fading hope: The threat to UNRWA aid for Palestinian refugees in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More