US issues new Iran-related sanctions for cyber, arms activity
World News
2024-02-02 | 11:40
US issues new Iran-related sanctions for cyber, arms activity
The US Treasury said on Friday it had imposed sanctions on a four Iran- and Hong-Kong based companies for providing materials and technology to Iran's ballistic missile and drone programs and on a Hong Kong-based firm for selling Iranian commodities.
The Treasury also said it had imposed sanctions on six officials of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp's Cyber Electronic Command for malicious cyber activities against critical infrastructure in the United States and elsewhere.
As a result of the sanctions, all property of the designated entities and individuals that are in the United States or fall under US control are blocked. As a general rule, US individuals or companies are barred from transactions involving the property of those designated.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
US
Iran
Sanctions
Cyber
Arms
Activity
