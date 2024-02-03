Journalists arrested in Moscow during a demonstration by soldiers' wives

World News
2024-02-03 | 05:52
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Journalists arrested in Moscow during a demonstration by soldiers&#39; wives
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Journalists arrested in Moscow during a demonstration by soldiers' wives

Russian police arrested at least twenty journalists on Saturday during a gathering organized by soldiers' wives on Red Square. The wives were calling for the return of their husbands from the front lines in Ukraine. 

A video photographer for Agence France-Presse, arrested during the demonstration, reported that between twenty and twenty-five journalists, including foreign correspondents, were taken by police truck to one of its centers in Moscow. 

AFP   
 

World News

Russia

Police

Journalists

Red Square

Ukraine

LBCI Next
Iraq summons US charge d'Affaires to protest attacks
UK describes the US as a 'steadfast' ally after strikes in Iraq and Syria
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-02-02

Russian drone strike kills two French workers in Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2024-01-31

Russia and Ukraine exchange prisoners despite plane crash last week

LBCI
World News
2024-01-31

ICJ intends to issue its verdict on 'terrorism' case between Ukraine and Russia

LBCI
World News
2024-01-25

Ukraine bombed oil refinery in southern Russia overnight

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:34

Iraq summons US charge d'Affaires to protest attacks

LBCI
World News
04:11

UK describes the US as a 'steadfast' ally after strikes in Iraq and Syria

LBCI
World News
03:45

Several injured in Paris train station knife attack, suspect apprehended

LBCI
World News
03:27

Bomb explodes outside ministry in Athens, no injuries reported

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:23

Lebanon's Central Bank allows depositors to withdraw $150 monthly

LBCI
World News
01:55

US initiates strikes in Iraq, Syria against Iran-linked targets

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-27

Ceasefire consideration: Quadripartite summit aims to break deadlock in Israel-Hamas prisoner exchange deal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-07

Hezbollah's Radwan Force: Unraveling the military strategy that sparked Israeli concern

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:38

Exclusive LBCI Interview: David Cameron urges moving Hezbollah forces north of Litani River and supports two-state solution

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:05

Circular 166: BDL introduces new circular instead of Circular 151 to alleviate depositor losses

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Possible conflict with Lebanon: Israel braces for northern front amid Gaza ceasefire talks

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:25

Lebanon refuses to bow to Israeli pressure - 'Hezbollah's withdrawal beyond the Litani is unacceptable'

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:51

Britain's strong stance: Hezbollah urged to stay away from southern borders amid rising tensions

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:23

Lebanon's Central Bank allows depositors to withdraw $150 monthly

LBCI
World News
10:54

US Treasury Department: US imposes new sanctions related to Iran

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:12

Prominent Palestinian figures: The faces at the heart of prisoner exchange deal negotiations

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More