Chile mourns as wildfire death toll hits 112

World News
2024-02-05 | 11:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Chile mourns as wildfire death toll hits 112
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Chile mourns as wildfire death toll hits 112

Chile began an official two-day mourning period on Monday for the 112 so far killed in the South American country's deadliest wildfires in recent history, while authorities continued to battle blazes fanned by high temperatures and strong winds.

Fires that broke out in central Chile late last week gathered momentum throughout the weekend, ravaging the coastal cities of Vina del Mar and Valparaiso. Hundreds of people remain missing and some 14,000 homes have been damaged.

On Sunday night, Deputy Interior Minister Manuel Monsalve said there were still 165 active fires, up from 154 on Saturday. A curfew has been imposed in the hardest-hit regions and the military has been sent in to help firefighters stop the spread.

Monsalve said slightly lower temperatures and cloud cover could help authorities put out the fires in upcoming days.



Reuters

World News

Chile

Wildfire

Death

Toll

Forest

LBCI Next
Speaker of US House Rejects Senate Agreement on Aid to UkraineUU
Canada to sanction West Bank settlers and Hamas leaders
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-02-04

Chile president says wildfires death toll jumps to 64, likely to rise

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:28

Death toll Gaza rises to 27,478 since the start of the war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-04

Gaza’s death toll reaches 27,365 since October 7

LBCI
World News
2024-02-04

Death toll from Ukraine's strike on Lysychansk up to 28

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:37

Inside Israel: Blinken struggles to broker Gaza ceasefire deal during Israel visit

LBCI
World News
10:31

Israeli banks say heeding US sanctions against West Bank settlers accused of violence against Palestinians

LBCI
World News
10:17

Dollar hits 11-week high as Fed rate cut bets recede

LBCI
World News
08:54

Iran: we will not hesitate to respond to any American attack targeting our territories

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:49

UNRWA initiates 'Independent Review Group' to assess neutrality amid allegations

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-17

Saadeh Al Shami requests accountability measures to prevent impunity

LBCI
World News
2024-01-16

US National Security Advisor: Washington seeks 'de-escalation' despite strikes on Houthis

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-02-03

Islamic Resistance in Iraq hit al-Harir air base hosting US forces, says group

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
15:28

Military operations to expand in Lebanon regardless of the Gaza war if threat not removed: Gantz

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:19

Hezbollah reports successful rocket attacks on strategic sites in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:57

Escalation at Southern Borders Amid Diplomatic Maneuvering: Lebanon-Israel Tensions Soar

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:58

Israeli government informs US Envoy of Hezbollah violations, seeks diplomatic solutions

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:38

The story of Israel's assassinations against Hezbollah: Part 2 - 2000-2023

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:34

Berri signs 2024 budget, submits it to Cabinet

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:29

Israeli FM says 'time is running out' for diplomatic solution in southern Lebanon

LBCI
World News
04:21

Syrian Kurdish forces: Six of our fighters killed in drone strike on US base

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More