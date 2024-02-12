NATO cannot be an 'a la carte' military alliance dependent on the whims of the US president, the European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday, as he responded to comments made by Donald Trump regarding NATO over the weekend.

Former US president Trump had suggested the United States might not protect NATO allies, which don't spend enough on their defense from a potential Russian invasion.

Asked to respond to Trump's comments, Borrell said: 'NATO cannot be an a la carte military alliance... depending on the humor of the president of the US'.

