Kremlin lists Baltic officials for 'hostile acts'
World News
2024-02-13 | 05:01
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Kremlin lists Baltic officials for 'hostile acts'
The Kremlin declared on Tuesday that it had added Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and other officials from the Baltic states to the list of wanted individuals in response to their engagement in "hostile acts" against Moscow.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters, "These individuals are engaged in acts hostile to historical memory and our country."
AFP
World News
Kremlin
Estonia
Prime Minister
Kaja Kallas
Baltic
List
Moscow
