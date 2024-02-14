New Ukrainian army commander tours hotspots on eastern front: situation described as 'highly complex and tense.'

On Wednesday, the newly appointed top commander of the Ukrainian army, Oleksandr Syrskyi, announced that he visited the hottest areas on the eastern front with Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, describing the situation as "highly complex and tense."



Syrskyi stated via Telegram that "Russian occupiers continue to increase their efforts, outnumbering our Ukrainian forces."



He added, "We are doing our utmost to prevent the enemy from advancing on our territories and to preserve our positions."



He continued, "We are taking all possible measures to reduce our losses and save the lives of our soldiers."



This comes as the Ukrainian army announced on Wednesday the "destruction" of a Russian warship off the coast of the Crimean Peninsula in the Black Sea, which Russia annexed in 2014.