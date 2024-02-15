News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
20
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
11
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
20
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
11
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Germany becomes world's third-biggest economy as Japan slips into recession
World News
2024-02-15 | 01:59
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Germany becomes world's third-biggest economy as Japan slips into recession
Japan unexpectedly slipped into a recession at the end of last year, losing its title as the world's third-biggest economy to Germany and raising doubts about when the central bank would begin to exit its decade-long ultra-loose monetary policy.
Some analysts are warning of another contraction in the current quarter as weak demand in China, sluggish consumption and production halts at a unit of Toyota Motor Corp all point to a challenging path to an economic recovery and policymaking.
"What's particularly striking is the sluggishness in consumption and capital expenditure that are key pillars of domestic demand," said Yoshiki Shinke, senior executive economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute.
"The economy will continue to lack momentum for the time being with no key drivers of growth."
Japan's gross domestic product (GDP) fell an annualised 0.4 percent in the October-December period after a 3.3
percent
slump in the previous quarter, government data showed on Thursday, confounding market forecasts for a 1.4 percent increase.
Two consecutive quarters of contraction are typically considered the definition of a technical recession.
While many analysts still expect the Bank of Japan to phase out its massive monetary stimulus this year, the weak data may cast doubt on its forecast that rising wages will underpin consumption and keep inflation durably around its 2 percent target.
"Two consecutive declines in GDP and three consecutive declines in domestic demand are bad news, even if revisions may change the final numbers at the margin," said Stephan Angrick, senior economist at Moody's Analytics.
"This makes it harder for the central bank to justify a rate hike, let alone a series of hikes."
Economy minister Yoshitaka Shindo stressed the need to achieve solid wage growth to underpin consumption, which he described as "lacking momentum" due to rising prices.
"Our understanding is that the BOJ looks comprehensively at various data, including consumption, and risks to the economy in guiding monetary policy," he told a news conference after the data's release, when asked about the impact on BOJ policy.
The yen was steady after the data and last stood at 150.22 per dollar, pinned near a three-month low hit earlier in the week.
Yields on Japanese government bonds fell after the data as some traders pushed back bets of an early BOJ policy shift. The benchmark 10-year yield slid 4 basis points to 0.715 percent. The Nikkei (.N225), opens new tab stock average rallied to 34-year highs, with the data further underpinning recent reassurances from the BOJ that borrowing costs will stay low even after ending negative rates.
"Weak domestic demand makes it hard for the BOJ to pivot towards monetary tightening," said Naomi Muguruma, chief bond strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities. "The hurdle for ending negative rates in March has risen."
Reuters
World News
Japan
Recession
Economy
Germany
Central Bank
Next
Macron discusses ceasefire in Gaza with Jordan's king in Paris
Israel approves Starlink services in Gaza field hospital
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
03:30
UK economy falls into recession
World News
03:30
UK economy falls into recession
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-12-21
World Bank: Gaza war pulls Lebanon's economy back into recession
Lebanon Economy
2023-12-21
World Bank: Gaza war pulls Lebanon's economy back into recession
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-13
Germany calls on Israel to provide "safe corridors" for civilians in Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-13
Germany calls on Israel to provide "safe corridors" for civilians in Rafah
0
World News
2024-02-12
Russia's war economy faces tough times ahead, says IMF's Georgieva
World News
2024-02-12
Russia's war economy faces tough times ahead, says IMF's Georgieva
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
03:47
Kremlin dismisses US warning about Russian nuclear capability in space
World News
03:47
Kremlin dismisses US warning about Russian nuclear capability in space
0
World News
03:30
UK economy falls into recession
World News
03:30
UK economy falls into recession
0
World News
03:24
Russia launches 26 missiles at Ukraine overnight, resulting in the death of at least one person
World News
03:24
Russia launches 26 missiles at Ukraine overnight, resulting in the death of at least one person
0
World News
03:22
Private moon lander launched to conduct first US lunar touchdown half-century after last Apollo lunar mission
World News
03:22
Private moon lander launched to conduct first US lunar touchdown half-century after last Apollo lunar mission
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:06
Erdogan and El-Sisi: A historic meeting in Cairo signals a shift in Turkish-Egyptian relations
News Bulletin Reports
12:06
Erdogan and El-Sisi: A historic meeting in Cairo signals a shift in Turkish-Egyptian relations
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Questions and skepticism: Israeli army releases video allegedly showing Hamas leader Sinwar
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Questions and skepticism: Israeli army releases video allegedly showing Hamas leader Sinwar
0
World News
03:30
UK economy falls into recession
World News
03:30
UK economy falls into recession
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-12
Saad Hariri's return to Lebanon: Commemorating 19 years since Rafic Hariri's assassination
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-12
Saad Hariri's return to Lebanon: Commemorating 19 years since Rafic Hariri's assassination
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:27
Israeli army hits a series of Hezbollah targets: Here are the details
Lebanon News
10:27
Israeli army hits a series of Hezbollah targets: Here are the details
2
Lebanon News
07:44
Escalation in southern Lebanon: Airstrike hits three-story building in Aadchit
Lebanon News
07:44
Escalation in southern Lebanon: Airstrike hits three-story building in Aadchit
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:40
Nasrallah's call for caution: Warning of high-tech surveillance and phone usage threat
News Bulletin Reports
11:40
Nasrallah's call for caution: Warning of high-tech surveillance and phone usage threat
4
Lebanon News
08:46
Gantz: The one responsible for launching rockets from Lebanon is not only Hezbollah but the Lebanese state, and the response will be soon and forcefully
Lebanon News
08:46
Gantz: The one responsible for launching rockets from Lebanon is not only Hezbollah but the Lebanese state, and the response will be soon and forcefully
5
News Bulletin Reports
10:10
Numbers reveal 'grim' reality: The aftermath of Israeli war on Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
10:10
Numbers reveal 'grim' reality: The aftermath of Israeli war on Lebanon
6
Middle East News
09:32
Israeli government spokesperson says Israeli killed in rocket barrage from Lebanon
Middle East News
09:32
Israeli government spokesperson says Israeli killed in rocket barrage from Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
23:45
Nine civilians killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon
Lebanon News
23:45
Nine civilians killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
08:59
Four civilians, including two children, killed in Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon: AFP sources
Lebanon News
08:59
Four civilians, including two children, killed in Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon: AFP sources
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More