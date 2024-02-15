Russia launches 26 missiles at Ukraine overnight, resulting in the death of at least one person

2024-02-15 | 03:24
Russia launches 26 missiles at Ukraine overnight, resulting in the death of at least one person
0min
Russia launches 26 missiles at Ukraine overnight, resulting in the death of at least one person

Russia launched 26 missiles at Ukraine overnight Wednesday, according to the Ukrainian Air Force. At the same time, a 66-year-old woman was killed in the city of Chuhuiv in the Kharkiv region in the northeast of the country.

The Ukrainian army confirmed it had shot down 13 of the 26 missiles. At the same time, the prosecutor's office reported the death of a "66-year-old woman and the destruction of a residential building" in Chuhuiv.

