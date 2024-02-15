UNCTAD: Gaza will need a new Marshall Plan for reconstruction after the war

A UN official at the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) said on Thursday that Gaza would require a new "Marshall Plan" to recover from the conflict between Israel and Hamas, adding that the damage already equals about four times what the territory suffered in a previous war.



Richard Kozul-Wright, Director at UNCTAD, stated during a meeting at the United Nations in Geneva, "This will require a new Marshall Plan," referring to a plan for economic recovery for Europe after World War II.



He further noted that the damage already amounts to four times that inflicted on Gaza during the seven-week war in 2014.



Reuters