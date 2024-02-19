Germany summons the Russian ambassador over Navalny's death

World News
2024-02-19 | 08:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Germany summons the Russian ambassador over Navalny&#39;s death
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Germany summons the Russian ambassador over Navalny's death

On Monday, the German Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador following the death of Alexei Navalny in a Russian prison, the government spokeswoman announced Monday.

The spokeswoman said during a regular press conference that "The politically motivated trials of Alexei Navalny and many other critics of the Russian government, as well as the inhumane conditions of detention, demonstrate the brutality with which the Russian judicial system deals with those who think differently, and the means that President Putin uses to suppress freedom expression in Russia."

She added, "We condemn this in the strongest possible terms, and we explicitly call for the release of all political prisoners in Russia, especially since the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine."

The British government summoned diplomats at the Russian embassy on Friday evening to inform them that the Russian authorities held "full responsibility" for the death of the Kremlin's first opposition leader.

Russian prison authorities announced on Friday that the activist, who had been imprisoned for three years, died in the Arctic Circle prison, where he was serving a 19-year prison sentence.

Western countries pointed the finger at the Russian authorities, whom they held responsible for this death, which deprived the opposition of its leader one month before the presidential elections that will enhance the power of Vladimir Putin after seven years of the opposition's repression.



AFP

World News

Germany

Russian

Ambassador

Navalny

Death

Government

LBCI Next
Russia imprisons dozens for participating in honoring Navalny
Lula: Navalny's death should be probed before accusations
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-02-16

Guterres calls for 'full' investigation into death of Russian opposition figure Navalny

LBCI
World News
04:47

Spokeswoman: Russia has yet to establish official cause of Navalny's death

LBCI
World News
2024-02-18

Lula: Navalny's death should be probed before accusations

LBCI
World News
2024-02-17

Britain says it will take action over Navalny death

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:08

Ukraine conflict: A boost to the US economy - How the United States benefits from military aid

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:42

Advisory opinions: ICJ holds hearings this week on Israeli actions in Palestine

LBCI
World News
10:41

Strike over finances closes Paris's Eiffel Tower

LBCI
World News
10:08

US sanctions threat to hit Turkish-Russian trade

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:32

Eight wounded in two Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon: AFP security source

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:29

Hochstein will not visit Lebanon soon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:54

Parliamentary delegation in London: Initiative to address war in Lebanon and presidential vacuum

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:44

In the shadows of bureaucracy: The budget's impact on new fees

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More