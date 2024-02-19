News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
15
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Loto
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
15
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Germany summons the Russian ambassador over Navalny's death
World News
2024-02-19 | 08:10
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Germany summons the Russian ambassador over Navalny's death
On Monday, the German Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador following the death of Alexei Navalny in a Russian prison, the government spokeswoman announced Monday.
The spokeswoman said during a regular press conference that "The politically motivated trials of Alexei Navalny and many other critics of the Russian government, as well as the inhumane conditions of detention, demonstrate the brutality with which the Russian judicial system deals with those who think differently, and the means that President Putin uses to suppress freedom expression in Russia."
She added, "We condemn this in the strongest possible terms, and we explicitly call for the release of all political prisoners in Russia, especially since the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine."
The British government summoned diplomats at the Russian embassy on Friday evening to inform them that the Russian authorities held "full responsibility" for the death of the Kremlin's first opposition leader.
Russian prison authorities announced on Friday that the activist, who had been imprisoned for three years, died in the Arctic Circle prison, where he was serving a 19-year prison sentence.
Western countries pointed the finger at the Russian authorities, whom they held responsible for this death, which deprived the opposition of its leader one month before the presidential elections that will enhance the power of Vladimir Putin after seven years of the opposition's repression.
AFP
World News
Germany
Russian
Ambassador
Navalny
Death
Government
Next
Russia imprisons dozens for participating in honoring Navalny
Lula: Navalny's death should be probed before accusations
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-02-16
Guterres calls for 'full' investigation into death of Russian opposition figure Navalny
World News
2024-02-16
Guterres calls for 'full' investigation into death of Russian opposition figure Navalny
0
World News
04:47
Spokeswoman: Russia has yet to establish official cause of Navalny's death
World News
04:47
Spokeswoman: Russia has yet to establish official cause of Navalny's death
0
World News
2024-02-18
Lula: Navalny's death should be probed before accusations
World News
2024-02-18
Lula: Navalny's death should be probed before accusations
0
World News
2024-02-17
Britain says it will take action over Navalny death
World News
2024-02-17
Britain says it will take action over Navalny death
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:08
Ukraine conflict: A boost to the US economy - How the United States benefits from military aid
News Bulletin Reports
12:08
Ukraine conflict: A boost to the US economy - How the United States benefits from military aid
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:42
Advisory opinions: ICJ holds hearings this week on Israeli actions in Palestine
News Bulletin Reports
11:42
Advisory opinions: ICJ holds hearings this week on Israeli actions in Palestine
0
World News
10:41
Strike over finances closes Paris's Eiffel Tower
World News
10:41
Strike over finances closes Paris's Eiffel Tower
0
World News
10:08
US sanctions threat to hit Turkish-Russian trade
World News
10:08
US sanctions threat to hit Turkish-Russian trade
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:32
Eight wounded in two Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon: AFP security source
Lebanon News
11:32
Eight wounded in two Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon: AFP security source
0
Press Highlights
03:29
Hochstein will not visit Lebanon soon
Press Highlights
03:29
Hochstein will not visit Lebanon soon
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:54
Parliamentary delegation in London: Initiative to address war in Lebanon and presidential vacuum
News Bulletin Reports
11:54
Parliamentary delegation in London: Initiative to address war in Lebanon and presidential vacuum
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:44
In the shadows of bureaucracy: The budget's impact on new fees
News Bulletin Reports
11:44
In the shadows of bureaucracy: The budget's impact on new fees
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:22
Breaking: Two strikes hit Ghaziyeh: Reuters witnesses
Lebanon News
10:22
Breaking: Two strikes hit Ghaziyeh: Reuters witnesses
2
Lebanon News
10:42
Israeli army radio: The army hit Hezbollah infrastructure in the Ghaziyeh attack
Lebanon News
10:42
Israeli army radio: The army hit Hezbollah infrastructure in the Ghaziyeh attack
3
Lebanon News
11:21
Israeli army: We targeted Hezbollah weapons depots near Sidon in response to the explosion of an aircraft
Lebanon News
11:21
Israeli army: We targeted Hezbollah weapons depots near Sidon in response to the explosion of an aircraft
4
Press Highlights
03:29
Hochstein will not visit Lebanon soon
Press Highlights
03:29
Hochstein will not visit Lebanon soon
5
Lebanon News
11:32
Eight wounded in two Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon: AFP security source
Lebanon News
11:32
Eight wounded in two Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon: AFP security source
6
Press Highlights
03:16
Ambassadors alerted: Opposition raises alarm over coordinated crisis linkages
Press Highlights
03:16
Ambassadors alerted: Opposition raises alarm over coordinated crisis linkages
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:10
Israel expects 6-8-week drive to hit Hamas in Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:10
Israel expects 6-8-week drive to hit Hamas in Rafah
8
Lebanon News
04:07
MP Mohammad Raad: Gaza's tragedy and resistance triumphs
Lebanon News
04:07
MP Mohammad Raad: Gaza's tragedy and resistance triumphs
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More