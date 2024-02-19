On Monday, the German Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador following the death of Alexei Navalny in a Russian prison, the government spokeswoman announced Monday.



The spokeswoman said during a regular press conference that "The politically motivated trials of Alexei Navalny and many other critics of the Russian government, as well as the inhumane conditions of detention, demonstrate the brutality with which the Russian judicial system deals with those who think differently, and the means that President Putin uses to suppress freedom expression in Russia."



She added, "We condemn this in the strongest possible terms, and we explicitly call for the release of all political prisoners in Russia, especially since the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine."



The British government summoned diplomats at the Russian embassy on Friday evening to inform them that the Russian authorities held "full responsibility" for the death of the Kremlin's first opposition leader.



Russian prison authorities announced on Friday that the activist, who had been imprisoned for three years, died in the Arctic Circle prison, where he was serving a 19-year prison sentence.



Western countries pointed the finger at the Russian authorities, whom they held responsible for this death, which deprived the opposition of its leader one month before the presidential elections that will enhance the power of Vladimir Putin after seven years of the opposition's repression.







AFP