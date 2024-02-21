Director-General of the WHO describes the situation in Gaza as "inhumane"

The Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, affirmed that the situation in Gaza is "inhumane" more than four months after the outbreak of the war between Israel and Hamas.



Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a press conference in Geneva: "In what world do we live when people cannot access food and water, or when those unable to walk cannot even get care?"