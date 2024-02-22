Putin's flight on nuclear-capable bomber sends signal to the West

World News
2024-02-22 | 08:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Putin&#39;s flight on nuclear-capable bomber sends signal to the West
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Putin's flight on nuclear-capable bomber sends signal to the West

Russian President Vladimir Putin flew on a modernized Tu-160M nuclear-capable strategic bomber on Thursday in a move likely to be seen in the West as a pointed reminder of Moscow's nuclear capabilities.

The giant swing-wing plane, codenamed "Blackjacks" by the military alliance NATO, is a modernized version of a Cold War-era bomber that the former Soviet Union would have deployed in the event of nuclear war to deliver weapons at long distances.

Putin, who is expected to win another six-year term next month easily, made the flight at a time when Moscow and the West are at odds over Russia's war in Ukraine and the death in prison of opposition politician Alexei Navalny.

Some Russian and US diplomats say they do not remember a time of worse relations between the world's two most considerable nuclear powers, including during the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

State TV showed the giant plane taking off from a runway belonging to the factory in Kazan, which makes the modernized supersonic aircraft, with correspondent Pavel Zarubin excitedly calling it "a unique event."

During a training exercise, Putin, 71, flew in an older version of the aircraft in 2005.

Under a contract signed in 2018, 10 of the modernized Tu-160M nuclear bombers will be delivered to the Russian Air Force at 15 billion roubles ($163 million) each between now and 2027.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the plane's flight path was a military secret but that the flight with Putin aboard would last up to 40 minutes, TASS state news agency reported.

The Tu-160M, which has a crew of four, can carry 12 cruise missiles or 12 short-range nuclear missiles and fly 12,000 km (7,500 miles) non—stop without refueling.

Reuters

World News

Russia

Nuclear Capabilities

The West

Signals

Military

NATO

LBCI Next
Spanish court convicts Brazil's Dani Alves to prison over sexual assault
Russia's Supreme Court upholds barring of anti-war presidential candidate, Boris Nadezhdin
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-01-23

Stoltenberg: There is no imminent military threat from Russia towards any NATO member

LBCI
World News
2023-12-29

NATO air forces scrambles more than 300 times in 2023 due to Russian military aircraft

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-18

Escalating Tensions: Russia's Move Against the Baltic States and the West

LBCI
World News
2024-02-13

Russia warns the West: we will be very tough if you 'steal' our assets

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:13

Eyes on Paris negotiations: Push for progress in the prisoner exchange deal

LBCI
World News
08:17

UK announces new sanctions on Russia

LBCI
World News
07:42

Ukraine: Russia has launched over 8,000 missiles and 4,630 drones during war

LBCI
Middle East News
07:34

French Navy destroys two drones from Yemen at night in the Red Sea

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-02-13

Italy considers Israel's response to Hamas 'disproportionate'

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:28

US envoy's call to Berri: Hezbollah withdrawal demand amidst escalating tensions

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-18

New Measures Regarding the Exchange Rate of the Dollar in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:41

Drones from southern Lebanon infiltrate Northern Israel, reports Al Jazeera

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:28

US envoy's call to Berri: Hezbollah withdrawal demand amidst escalating tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:24

US senators urge Hezbollah-Israel war to de-escalate soon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:41

Tensions rise as Israel hits South Lebanon towns

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:01

MP Michel Moawad to LBCI: Hezbollah 'hijacked' state's decision; Gaza conflict 'concerns us all'

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:01

Hezbollah fighters score direct hits on Israeli targets in recent operations

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:53

LBCI's sources: Finance employees in all departments announce a general strike in protest against suspending their scheduled incentives

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:38

Gaza situation links to Lebanon's future: Paris-planned conference for army support faces postponement

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:56

Sanctions looming: Quintet Committee's stance on obstructing the presidential elections

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More