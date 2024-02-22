Borrell: G20 consensus on two-state solution for Israeli-Palestinian peace

2024-02-22 | 13:52
Borrell: G20 consensus on two-state solution for Israeli-Palestinian peace
Borrell: G20 consensus on two-state solution for Israeli-Palestinian peace

The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, revealed on Thursday that the meeting of foreign ministers of the G20 countries in Brazil witnessed a consensus on the need for a two-state solution as the only path to peace in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Borrell told reporters, "Everyone here, everyone. I haven't heard anyone opposing it. There's a strong call for a two-state solution. It's a consensus among us."

Borrell's viewpoint was supported by other delegates, who noted that every speaker addressing the Gaza war called for a two-state resolution.

"There's a common denominator: there won't be peace... and there won't be sustainable security for Israel unless Palestinians have a clear political horizon to build their state," Borrell said.

He mentioned that the crisis in Gaza extends to the West Bank, which is "boiling" with attacks by Israeli settlers on Palestinian civilians.

He announced that he requested Brazil, the host country of the G20 summit, to "clarify to the world everyone's support within the G20 for this solution."

"We need to mobilize our political power towards implementing this solution. Otherwise, it's just wishful thinking," he added.

He expected Arab countries to propose a peace initiative for Gaza in the coming days.
 

