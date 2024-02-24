On the anniversary of the invasion, Ukraine announces striking a primary Russian steel plant

Ukrainian drones hit a major Russian steel factory overnight, causing a large fire, a Kyiv source said on Saturday, the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.



Russia's Lipetsk region governor identified the plant as one in Lipetsk, some 400 km (250 miles) north of the Ukrainian border, responsible for about 18% of Russian steel output.



He said a fire caused by a drone strike had been extinguished at the plant, operated by Russian steelmaker Novolipetsk (NLMK), and there had been no casualties.



The Ukrainian source told Reuters the attack, a joint operation by GUR military intelligence and the SBU security service, had caused a significant fire, and staff had been evacuated.



"Raw materials from this enterprise are used to manufacture Russian missiles, artillery, and drones. Therefore, it is a legitimate goal for Ukraine," the source said, without specifying the plant's location.



A video posted on social media purporting to be from Lipetsk showed an explosion, with orange flames illuminating the nighttime sky.



NLMK said the fire had broken out on social media at 1:40 a.m. (2240 GMT on Friday). The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



The Lipetsk plant specializes in flat steel, making 80% of NLMK's steel products.



Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian military and industrial targets have become increasingly common in recent months, notably hitting oil facilities that Kyiv says are vital to the Russian war effort.



Still, Ukrainian sources had not so far claimed responsibility for an attack on a steel plant.



Russian authorities said Ukrainian drones had been downed over the Lipetsk, Kursk, and Tula regions overnight.



Reuters