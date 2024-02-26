News
American soldier attempts self-immolation in front of the Israeli embassy in Washington
World News
2024-02-26 | 01:25
High views
Share
Share
2
min
American soldier attempts self-immolation in front of the Israeli embassy in Washington
An American soldier was seriously injured while attempting to set himself on fire outside the Israeli embassy in Washington, according to officials. At the same time, local media reported that he was protesting against the war in Gaza.
The firefighting administration in the capital, on the X platform, stated that paramedics rushed to the scene before 13:00 (18:00 GMT) in response to "a call regarding a person on fire in front of the Israeli embassy."
Upon arrival, they found that the Secret Service, responsible for protecting prominent figures in the United States, had already extinguished the fire.
The man was transported to the hospital with "life-threatening injuries," according to the same source.
A spokesperson for the Air Force confirmed to Agence France-Presse that the man is an active member of the US Air Force without providing further details.
The Israeli embassy, for its part, stated that none of its staff members were injured in the incident and that the American soldier is "unidentified."
AFP
Next
US Central Command: Houthi missile attack on US-flagged ship in Gulf of Aden
Zelensky says 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed since Russia invaded
Previous
