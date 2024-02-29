News
White House: Biden speaks with Qatari and Egyptian leaders about possible ceasefire in Gaza
World News
2024-02-29 | 13:39
White House: Biden speaks with Qatari and Egyptian leaders about possible ceasefire in Gaza
US President Joe Biden spoke with the Qatari and Egyptian leaders on Thursday about a possible agreement for an "immediate and sustainable" ceasefire in Gaza for at least six weeks in exchange for the release of hostages, according to the White House.
The US presidency said in a statement that Biden discussed in separate calls with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi the "tragic and concerning" incident while delivering aid in northern Gaza."
AFP
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
US
Qatar
Egypt
Ceasefire
Gaza
Israel
War
