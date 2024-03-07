News
US has a wrong perception of China, notes FM
World News
2024-03-07 | 04:07
US has a wrong perception of China, notes FM
The US is clinging to wrong perceptions of China and has yet to fulfill its "promises" despite some progress since presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping met last November, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday.
Speaking at a news conference on the sidelines of an annual parliament meeting in Beijing, Wang said exchanges between both countries can only continue if both sides respect and recognize their differences.
"It has to be pointed out that the US side's erroneous perception of China continues, and the promises it has made have not really been fulfilled," Wang said at the National People's Congress.
"The methods of suppressing China are constantly being renewed, and the list of unilateral sanctions is constantly being extended," he said.
The "crimes" the US wanted to add to the list China had supposedly committed "have reached an unbelievable level," Wang said.
Still, Biden had made it clear the US would not seek a new Cold War nor seek to change the Chinese system or back Taiwan's independence, Wang said.
In an annual and wide-ranging discussion, Wang struck a relatively measured tone as he also covered relations with Russia and the Ukraine conflict, Europe, China's stuttering economy and artificial intelligence.
Wang said China would submit a draft resolution on AI to the United Nations General Assembly, reflecting the need for both development and security.
"AI should always be under the control of human beings," he said.
Reuters
