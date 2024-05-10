China military 'drove away' US destroyer in South China Sea

2024-05-10 | 04:55
China military 'drove away' US destroyer in South China Sea

China's military said it closely monitored and "drove away" USS Halsey that entered the territorial waters of Paracel Islands in the South China Sea on May 10, the Southern Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army said in a statement on Friday.

The US Navy's 7th Fleet did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reuters

Learn More