Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
North
30
o
South
30
o
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
China military 'drove away' US destroyer in South China Sea
World News
2024-05-10 | 04:55
High views
Share
Share
0
min
China military 'drove away' US destroyer in South China Sea
China's military said it closely monitored and "drove away" USS Halsey that entered the territorial waters of Paracel Islands in the South China Sea on May 10, the Southern Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army said in a statement on Friday.
The US Navy's 7th Fleet did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Reuters
World News
China
Sea
Destroyer
United States
Next
Beijing says it 'issued a warning' to US military ship in South China Sea
Ukrainian drone attack sparks fire at refinery in Russia's Kaluga
Previous
