Swedish government set to approve NATO membership on Thursday

World News
2024-03-07 | 08:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Swedish government set to approve NATO membership on Thursday
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Swedish government set to approve NATO membership on Thursday

Sweden's government will formally decide on Thursday for the country to join NATO, it said in a statement, giving the green light to its foreign minister and prime minister to hand accession documents to US officials in Washington, DC.

The Swedish handover of documents is expected to occur at a Washington ceremony later on Thursday. Sweden will immediately become NATO's 32nd member when it deposits the formal documentation.

Reuters

World News

NATO

Sweden

Member

US

LBCI Next
Owners of True Confidence ship affirm three mariners killed in attack off Yemen
South Africa urges the International Court of Justice to take further measures against Israel
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-02-16

US Congress members visit Hungary to push efforts for Sweden's NATO membership

LBCI
World News
2023-12-26

Turkish Parliament to discuss ratifying Sweden's NATO membership

LBCI
World News
2024-03-05

Hungary signs Sweden's NATO membership ratification

LBCI
World News
2024-02-20

Hungary to decide Sweden's NATO membership bid on Feb. 26

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:32

Guterres calls for a ceasefire in Sudan during Ramadan

LBCI
World News
09:40

Kremlin: Macron increases France's "involvement" in Ukrainian conflict

LBCI
World News
09:15

Armenia no longer requires Russian border guards at airport

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:45

Israel says South Africa exploiting ICJ on behalf of Hamas

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-11-10

Lebanon encircled: Hamas' resilience prevents Hezbollah from entering the battle

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-03-02

CENTCOM strikes back: Red Sea escalation with Houthi forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-16

Class in session: Lebanon's private schools resume regular work amid agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-26

Renowned actor Fadi Ibrahim passes away aged 67

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:00

Samy Gemayel to LBCI: We created a 'resilience front' against Hezbollah; Presidential election feasible if Hezbollah embraces 'consensus'

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:02

Israeli tank crew killed a Reuters reporter in Lebanon, then 'likely' opened fire at journalists, report finds

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:40

Hezbollah's 'conundrum': US dynamics unfold as envoy Hochstein seeks to 'separate' Lebanon from Gaza

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:31

Biden's warning echoes: The stakes of war as US unveils proposal for Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:09

Circular 166 will not be implemented soon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:53

Report breaks down the numbers: Insights from Lebanon's 2023 suicide rates

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:56

LBCI source confirms positive outcome as Hezbollah and Aoun express satisfaction over Thursday's meeting

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:57

The sale of $3 million stamps at $36 million: Combating the black market stamp trade heats up

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More