Cameron urges Israel to open port of Ashdod amid delay in Gaza aid port construction

2024-03-08 | 09:47
British Foreign Secretary David Cameron confirmed that the United States' plan to build a temporary port in the Gaza Strip to deliver aid to its residents would take time.
 
He reiterated his call for Israel to open the port of Ashdod.

Cameron stated in his remarks to British television stations regarding the port: "The construction will take time. Therefore, it is important for the Israelis to confirm that they will open the port of Ashdod today."

