News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
7
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Stage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
7
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Cameron urges Israel to open port of Ashdod amid delay in Gaza aid port construction
World News
2024-03-08 | 09:47
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Cameron urges Israel to open port of Ashdod amid delay in Gaza aid port construction
British Foreign Secretary David Cameron confirmed that the United States' plan to build a temporary port in the Gaza Strip to deliver aid to its residents would take time.
He reiterated his call for Israel to open the port of Ashdod.
Cameron stated in his remarks to British television stations regarding the port: "The construction will take time. Therefore, it is important for the Israelis to confirm that they will open the port of Ashdod today."
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Britain
Israel
Aid
Gaza
Palestine
War
Port Of Ashdod
Next
Macron's envoy: French troops to stay in Chad
Zelenskyy visits Istanbul on Friday to meet with Erdogan
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-06
Britain to warn Israel over famine in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-06
Britain to warn Israel over famine in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-26
Guterres warns that an Israeli attack on Rafah would mean "the end of humanitarian aid programs" in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-26
Guterres warns that an Israeli attack on Rafah would mean "the end of humanitarian aid programs" in Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-28
Challenges ahead: Israeli War Cabinet unveils plan for humanitarian aid to Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-28
Challenges ahead: Israeli War Cabinet unveils plan for humanitarian aid to Gaza
0
Middle East News
2023-12-15
White House in 'intensive' talks with Israel on next phase of Gaza war, aide says
Middle East News
2023-12-15
White House in 'intensive' talks with Israel on next phase of Gaza war, aide says
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:41
Solidarity protests: Biden challenged during speech at the Capitol
News Bulletin Reports
12:41
Solidarity protests: Biden challenged during speech at the Capitol
0
World News
08:08
France's Macron wants to make abortion a right at EU level
World News
08:08
France's Macron wants to make abortion a right at EU level
0
World News
07:29
Russia's Medvedev says Biden is a 'mad' disgrace to America
World News
07:29
Russia's Medvedev says Biden is a 'mad' disgrace to America
0
World News
07:27
US Treasury Wally Adeyemo to visit South Africa next week
World News
07:27
US Treasury Wally Adeyemo to visit South Africa next week
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-04
Israeli warplanes fly heavily over the border area in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-03-04
Israeli warplanes fly heavily over the border area in southern Lebanon
0
Press Highlights
2024-03-07
Biden's warning echoes: The stakes of war as US unveils proposal for Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon
Press Highlights
2024-03-07
Biden's warning echoes: The stakes of war as US unveils proposal for Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon
0
Press Highlights
02:44
Breaking the impasse: Beirut port explosion inquiry moves forward
Press Highlights
02:44
Breaking the impasse: Beirut port explosion inquiry moves forward
0
Variety and Tech
2023-09-22
George Hobeika shines again with Beyoncé's stunning dress
Variety and Tech
2023-09-22
George Hobeika shines again with Beyoncé's stunning dress
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:07
Hochstein's silence: Lebanon awaits answers amidst Gaza ceasefire talks
Press Highlights
01:07
Hochstein's silence: Lebanon awaits answers amidst Gaza ceasefire talks
2
Press Highlights
02:44
Breaking the impasse: Beirut port explosion inquiry moves forward
Press Highlights
02:44
Breaking the impasse: Beirut port explosion inquiry moves forward
3
Lebanon News
04:12
Beirut ranks 208 in Mercer's Quality of Living City ranking 2023
Lebanon News
04:12
Beirut ranks 208 in Mercer's Quality of Living City ranking 2023
4
Press Highlights
02:24
US Envoy freezes mission as Gaza ceasefire negotiations stall
Press Highlights
02:24
US Envoy freezes mission as Gaza ceasefire negotiations stall
5
Lebanon News
04:47
Israeli airstrikes target homes in Majdal Zoun
Lebanon News
04:47
Israeli airstrikes target homes in Majdal Zoun
6
Lebanon Economy
02:56
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:56
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:23
UNRWA on Women's Day: 63 women being killed each day in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:23
UNRWA on Women's Day: 63 women being killed each day in Gaza
8
Middle East News
03:40
Two civilians killed in Turkish airstrike in northern Iraq
Middle East News
03:40
Two civilians killed in Turkish airstrike in northern Iraq
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More