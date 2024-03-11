Oscars 2024: Atomic bomb movie 'Oppenheimer' crowned best picture

World News
2024-03-11 | 04:08
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Oscars 2024: Atomic bomb movie &#39;Oppenheimer&#39; crowned best picture
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Oscars 2024: Atomic bomb movie 'Oppenheimer' crowned best picture

"Oppenheimer," the blockbuster biopic about the race to build the first atomic bomb, claimed seven Academy Awards, including the prestigious Best Picture trophy, on Sunday as Hollywood celebrated a triumphant year in film.
 
Irish actor Cillian Murphy won the Best Actor award for playing theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, the leader of the US effort in the 1940s to create a weapon that ended World War II. 
 
"Oppenheimer" director Christopher Nolan took home the directing Oscar.

"We made a film about the man who created the atomic bomb, and for better or worse, we are living in Oppenheimer's world," Murphy said as he held his trophy on stage. "So I would like to dedicate this to the peacemakers everywhere."

A three-hour historical drama about science and politics, Oppenheimer became an unlikely box office hit, grossing $953.8 million and receiving widespread critical praise.

It was the first of Nolan's films to win best picture. The director has previously won acclaim for "The Dark Knight" Batman trilogy, "Inception," "Memento" and other movies.

As he accepted his gold statuette, Nolan noted that the movie business was a century old and still evolving.

"It means the world to me to know you think I'm a meaningful part of this," he said.

Reuters

World News

Oscars

Movie

Oppenheimer

Best Picture

LBCI Next
US companies to invest $1 billion in the Philippines
Macron postpones trip to Ukraine
LBCI Previous
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:45

Kremlin refrains from commenting on report US prepared for the Russian nuclear strike in Ukraine

LBCI
World News
04:45

US companies to invest $1 billion in the Philippines

LBCI
World News
03:51

Macron postpones trip to Ukraine

LBCI
World News
03:10

Russian embassy in US in contact with State Department ahead of elections

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-03-07

Circular 166 will not be implemented soon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-09

Miss Lebanon crowned first runner-up for Miss World 2024

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-09

Hezbollah's Deputy Secretary-General: Israel will 'curse' the moment of attacking Lebanon

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-02-27

Winter escapade: Here are mesmerizing pictures of Lebanon's charming snow-covered landscapes from cedars to slopes

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:38

Grand Jaafari Mufti urges Lebanon to fortify resistance, calls for unity against external pressure

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:12

MP Jimmy Jabbour to LBCI: We prefer victory over presidential vacuum, even if opposing candidate wins

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

Challenges of Border Crossing: The Unavailable Booklet

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:42

Dar al-Fatwa announces Monday, March 11 as first day of Ramadan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:03

Strategic Maneuvers: Assessing Israel's Military Plans Amidst Regional Tensions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

NATO Maneuvers and European Security: Challenges and Concerns

LBCI
World News
12:02

Ramadan Commencement: Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and UAE Declare Monday as First Day

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:30

The Iranian project: Obstacles to integration and consequences for Arab nations

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More