Oscars 2024: Atomic bomb movie 'Oppenheimer' crowned best picture
World News
2024-03-11 | 04:08
2
min
Oscars 2024: Atomic bomb movie 'Oppenheimer' crowned best picture
"Oppenheimer," the blockbuster biopic about the race to build the first atomic bomb, claimed seven Academy Awards, including the prestigious Best Picture trophy, on Sunday as Hollywood celebrated a triumphant year in film.
Irish actor Cillian Murphy won the Best Actor award for playing theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, the leader of the US effort in the 1940s to create a weapon that ended World War II.
"Oppenheimer" director Christopher Nolan took home the directing Oscar.
"We made a film about the man who created the atomic bomb, and for better or worse, we are living in Oppenheimer's world," Murphy said as he held his trophy on stage. "So I would like to dedicate this to the peacemakers everywhere."
A three-hour historical drama about science and politics, Oppenheimer became an unlikely box office hit, grossing $953.8 million and receiving widespread critical praise.
It was the first of Nolan's films to win best picture. The director has previously won acclaim for "The Dark Knight" Batman trilogy, "Inception," "Memento" and other movies.
As he accepted his gold statuette, Nolan noted that the movie business was a century old and still evolving.
"It means the world to me to know you think I'm a meaningful part of this," he said.
Reuters
World News
Oscars
Movie
Oppenheimer
Best Picture
