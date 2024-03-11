Oscars red carpet: Celebrities unite for ceasefire in Israel-Gaza war

World News
2024-03-11
High views
Oscars red carpet: Celebrities unite for ceasefire in Israel-Gaza war
2min
Oscars red carpet: Celebrities unite for ceasefire in Israel-Gaza war

A notable scene unfolded at the recent Academy Awards as prominent figures like Billie Eilish, Finneas, Mark Ruffalo, Ava DuVernay, Ramy Youssef, and Quannah Chasinghorse graced the Oscars' red carpet adorned with red lapel pins.

Even without walking the carpet, actor Mahershala Ali made a statement by sporting one of these pins while assisting in announcing the nominees for this year's Best Supporting Actor award.

The pins, featuring an outline of a hand around a black heart, symbolize a call for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war, which Palestinian health authorities claim has resulted in over 30,000 deaths in Gaza since October.

Over 400 celebrities have endorsed Artists4Ceasefire, a campaign urging the US Congress and President Joe Biden to call for an immediate ceasefire in the region. Artists4Ceasefire, a group comprising celebrities and entertainment industry members, provided these pins.

According to a press statement from Artists4Ceasefire, the pin represents collective support for an immediate and lasting ceasefire, the release of all hostages, and the urgent delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza.

This move signals a new shift in the usual atmosphere in award seasons, using the Oscars red carpet as a platform for celebrities to express solidarity with the ceasefire cause.

The Oscars, formally known as the Academy Awards, is an annual awards ceremony that honors outstanding achievements in the film industry and is presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) in the United States.
 

