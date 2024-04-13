Austrian Airlines suspends flights to Tehran

World News
2024-04-13 | 00:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Austrian Airlines suspends flights to Tehran
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Austrian Airlines suspends flights to Tehran

Austrian Airlines, the last West European airline flying to Iran, said it was suspending all flights from Vienna to Tehran until April 18 in response to escalating tensions in the region.

Austria had continued flying for longer than its German parent Lufthansa since Vienna's closer proximity to Tehran meant it could more easily abort flights or be forced to leave staff in Tehran overnight.

Earlier on Friday, Austria's foreign ministry followed Germany in urging its citizens to leave Iran.

"Routes that pass through Iranian air space will also be modified," Austrian Airlines said in a statement. "The safety of our passengers and crews has the highest priority."

Reuters

World News

Middle East News

Austrian Airlines

Flights

Iran

Tehran

Vienna

Europe

LBCI Next
Germany urges its citizens to leave Iran
Ireland moves closer to recognizing Palestinian state
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-10

Germany’s Lufthansa pauses flights to and from Tehran amid Middle East crisis

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-26

Hamas leader Haniyeh to travel to Tehran for meetings with Iranian officials

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-05

Tehran's influence resurfaces: Navigating the Red Sea amidst Iran's strategic return to Sudan

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-27

Iran dismisses European condemnation of satellite launch

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:49

Gunmen kill nine men after abduction in Pakistan

LBCI
World News
02:42

Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes China's Xizang

LBCI
World News
02:29

US, Japan, Philippines trilateral deal to change dynamic in South China Sea

LBCI
World News
02:05

Macron and Scholz call for rebalancing trade relations with China

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-09-24

Young Lebanese Diana Abi Nader sings Syriac rite before Pope Francis in Marseille

LBCI
World News
2024-04-09

Germany denies involvement in Gaza genocide at UN court

LBCI
Middle East News
04:26

One killed, 10 injured in cable car accident in Turkey

LBCI
Middle East News
00:24

Ireland moves closer to recognizing Palestinian state

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

LBCI Exclusive: More details on Mohammad Sarour’s assassination

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:41

Geagea: Our confrontation is not for revenge or reaction

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:31

Al-Rahi during Sleiman's funeral: Some Syrian refugees have become a threat to the Lebanese. Who benefits from this chaos?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:24

Retaliation and preparations: Iran's threat to Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:24

NNA: Israeli aircraft fly over Tyre and Bint Jbeil districts

LBCI
Middle East News
09:36

Bloomberg, citing informed sources: Israel is preparing for a possible and direct Iranian attack or through its proxies, in the next 48 hours

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

Inside Israel: High alert among Israelis amid Iran tensions

LBCI
Middle East News
06:20

France advises citizens against travel to Iran, Lebanon, Israel, and Palestinian territories

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More