Haitian PM resigns after Jamaica talks
World News
2024-03-12 | 02:16
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Haitian PM resigns after Jamaica talks
Haiti's unelected prime minister, Ariel Henry, will step down once a transition council and temporary replacement have been appointed, he said on Monday, after leading the Caribbean country since the 2021 assassination of its last president.
Armed gangs massively grew their wealth, influence, and territory under his administration, prompting Henry to travel to Kenya in late February to secure its support for a United Nations-backed security mission to help police.
However, the conflict dramatically escalated in his absence and left the 74-year-old neurosurgeon stranded in the US territory of Puerto Rico while regional leaders called for a swift transition.
"The government that I am leading will resign immediately after the installation of (a transition) council," Henry said in a video address. "I want to thank the Haitian people for the opportunity I have been granted."
"I'm asking all Haitians to remain calm and do everything they can for peace and stability to come back as fast as possible," he added.
Videos distributed on Haitian social media appeared to celebrations in the street, with people dancing to music in a party atmosphere and fireworks launched into the night sky.
A senior US official said Henry was free to remain in Puerto Rico or travel elsewhere, though security in Haiti would need to improve for him to feel comfortable returning home. The official said the resignation had been decided on Friday.
Henry is set to be replaced by a presidential council that will have two observers and seven voting members, including representatives from a number of coalitions, the private sector, civil society, and one religious leader.
The council has been mandated to quickly appoint an interim prime minister; anyone who intends to run in Haiti's next elections will not be able to participate.
Haiti has lacked elected representatives since early 2023 and its next elections will be the first since 2016. Henry, who many Haitians consider corrupt, had repeatedly postponed elections, saying security must first be restored.
Regional leaders met on Monday in nearby Jamaica to discuss the framework for a political transition, which the US had urged last week to be "expedited" as armed gangs sought to topple his government.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had earlier Monday said the council would be tasked with meeting the "immediate needs" of Haitians, enabling the security mission's deployment and creating security conditions necessary for free elections.
Haiti declared a state of emergency early this month as clashes damaged communications and led to two prison breaks after Jimmy "Barbeque" Cherizier, a leader of an alliance of armed groups, said they would unite and overthrow Henry.
Henry's resignation comes alongside regional talks over participation in an international force, which he had requested to help police fight the gangs, whose brutal turf wars have fueled a humanitarian crisis, cut off food supplies, and forced hundreds of thousands from their homes.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said earlier Monday the United States would contribute an additional $100 million to this force and $33 million in humanitarian aid, bringing the US' total pledge to the force to $300 million.
It was however unclear how long it will take the funding to be approved by lawmakers and transferred. A UN spokesperson said that as of Monday, less than $11 million had been deposited into the UN's dedicated trust fund - with no new contributions since Haiti declared its state of emergency on March 3.
Mexico's foreign minister added that the country had contributed an unspecified amount of funds and called for more action to stem the trafficking of arms to Haiti.
The UN believes Haitian gangs have amassed large arsenals of weapons trafficked largely from the United States.
Reuters
World News
Haiti
Prime Minister
Ariel Henry
Gang
Jamaica
Talks
Elections
