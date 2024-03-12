News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
21
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ramadan Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
21
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
EU to take measures against Iran over possible missile transfers to Russia
World News
2024-03-12 | 06:22
High views
Share
Share
3
min
EU to take measures against Iran over possible missile transfers to Russia
European Union leaders are ready to respond with new and significant measures against Iran amid reports that Tehran may transfer ballistic missiles to Russia for use against Ukraine, draft conclusions of a summit to be held next week said.
"The European Council calls on third parties to immediately cease providing material support to Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine," said the draft text, seen by Reuters.
Iran has provided Russia with a large number of powerful surface-to-surface ballistic missiles, six sources told Reuters, deepening the military cooperation between the two countries, which are both under US sanctions.
"Reports that Iran may transfer ballistic missiles and related technology to Russia for use against Ukraine are very concerning," the draft conclusions of the March 21-22 summit said.
"The European Union is prepared to respond swiftly and in coordination with international partners, including with new and significant measures against Iran."
The conclusions also said the leaders would call on High Representative Josep Borrell and the Commission to prepare further sanctions against Belarus, North Korea and Iran.
France, Germany, and Britain last September retained ballistic missile and nuclear proliferation-related sanctions on Iran that were set to expire in October under the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.
Officials at the time said that the decision had been made in large part due to Russia's use of Iranian drones against Ukraine and the possibility Iran might transfer ballistic missiles to Russia.
British Defence Minister Grant Shapps said in an interview with House Magazine earlier this month that London had information concerning Iran's provision of ballistic missiles to Russia.
"I do. I can't go into it," Schapps was quoted as saying. Whether it's ballistic missiles or the Shahed drones that they supplied Russia with, we've seen that if there's a struggle in the world, often Iran is egging it on or helping to supply the food chain in this case."
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
European Union
Russia
Iran
Tehran
Ballistic
Missiles
Drone
Ukraine
Next
UK deploys HMS Diamond warship to Red Sea
Ukraine drone attacks hit Russian fuel facilities in Oryol, Nizhny Novgorod
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-02-26
Ukraine downs nine Russian drones and three missiles
World News
2024-02-26
Ukraine downs nine Russian drones and three missiles
0
World News
2024-02-22
Ukraine: Russia has launched over 8,000 missiles and 4,630 drones during war
World News
2024-02-22
Ukraine: Russia has launched over 8,000 missiles and 4,630 drones during war
0
World News
02:25
Ukraine drone attacks hit Russian fuel facilities in Oryol, Nizhny Novgorod
World News
02:25
Ukraine drone attacks hit Russian fuel facilities in Oryol, Nizhny Novgorod
0
World News
2024-02-25
Ukraine reports destroying 16 out of 18 drones launched by Russia
World News
2024-02-25
Ukraine reports destroying 16 out of 18 drones launched by Russia
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
11:05
Joint action: US Treasury and Bahrain counter Iran-linked Al-Ashtar Brigades facilitators
World News
11:05
Joint action: US Treasury and Bahrain counter Iran-linked Al-Ashtar Brigades facilitators
0
World News
09:13
Italian Military Ship Downs Drones in Red Sea Amidst European Operation
World News
09:13
Italian Military Ship Downs Drones in Red Sea Amidst European Operation
0
World News
06:51
UK deploys HMS Diamond warship to Red Sea
World News
06:51
UK deploys HMS Diamond warship to Red Sea
0
World News
02:25
Ukraine drone attacks hit Russian fuel facilities in Oryol, Nizhny Novgorod
World News
02:25
Ukraine drone attacks hit Russian fuel facilities in Oryol, Nizhny Novgorod
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:08
Israeli Army: Warplanes target important Hezbollah complexes inside Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:08
Israeli Army: Warplanes target important Hezbollah complexes inside Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
09:44
Israeli warplanes hit Lebanon's Bekaa Valley for a second day
Lebanon News
09:44
Israeli warplanes hit Lebanon's Bekaa Valley for a second day
0
Press Highlights
2024-01-04
Hezbollah's strategic calculations: Navigating political 'minefields' after Saleh al-Arouri's assassination
Press Highlights
2024-01-04
Hezbollah's strategic calculations: Navigating political 'minefields' after Saleh al-Arouri's assassination
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-20
Clashes in the outskirts of Rmeish, Yaroun as a result of Hezbollah targeting Israeli Hermon site
Lebanon News
2023-10-20
Clashes in the outskirts of Rmeish, Yaroun as a result of Hezbollah targeting Israeli Hermon site
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
16:40
Breaking: Explosion heard at southern entrance of Baalbek
Lebanon News
16:40
Breaking: Explosion heard at southern entrance of Baalbek
2
Lebanon News
18:10
One killed, several injured due to Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon: Reuters sources
Lebanon News
18:10
One killed, several injured due to Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon: Reuters sources
3
News Bulletin Reports
14:05
Yasmina Zaytoun's Miss World success: A celebration that resounds from Lebanon to Mauritius
News Bulletin Reports
14:05
Yasmina Zaytoun's Miss World success: A celebration that resounds from Lebanon to Mauritius
4
Lebanon News
17:14
Several people reported injured in the Baalbek strike
Lebanon News
17:14
Several people reported injured in the Baalbek strike
5
Lebanon News
14:34
Paris charges Emile Salameh: Nephew of former BDL governor faces 'illicit funds' allegations
Lebanon News
14:34
Paris charges Emile Salameh: Nephew of former BDL governor faces 'illicit funds' allegations
6
Lebanon News
16:58
Preliminary details: Four airstrikes hit Duris, Shmustar, and Taraya
Lebanon News
16:58
Preliminary details: Four airstrikes hit Duris, Shmustar, and Taraya
7
News Bulletin Reports
14:20
BDL's warnings: Lebanon's jewelry sector faces scrutiny amid money laundering concerns
News Bulletin Reports
14:20
BDL's warnings: Lebanon's jewelry sector faces scrutiny amid money laundering concerns
8
Lebanon News
02:56
Tragedy strikes Baalbek: Israeli airstrikes leave one dead, many wounded
Lebanon News
02:56
Tragedy strikes Baalbek: Israeli airstrikes leave one dead, many wounded
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More