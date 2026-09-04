Trump threatens to 'stop trading' with some partners unless Fed lowers rates

President Donald Trump on Friday threatened to stop trading with countries with which the U.S. has a deficit unless the Federal Reserve lowers interest rates, citing a stong August jobs report as justification for doing so.



"Lower the interest rates because the U.S.A. is a much stronger credit than it was just a short time ago!" Trump posted on his Truth Social platform. "LOWER THE RATE OR I'LL STOP TRADING WITH COUNTRIES WITH WHICH WE HAVE A DEFICIT."



AFP



