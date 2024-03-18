Israel to send interagency team to Washington to discuss Rafah, Jake Sullivan states

World News
2024-03-18 | 14:53
High views
Israel to send interagency team to Washington to discuss Rafah, Jake Sullivan states
0min
Israel to send interagency team to Washington to discuss Rafah, Jake Sullivan states

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told US President Joe Biden in a call on Monday that he will send an interagency team to Washington to discuss a potential military operation in Gaza's southern city of Rafah, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said.

Reuters
 

