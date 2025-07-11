Russia's FM Lavrov arrives in North Korea

11-07-2025 | 11:11
Russia&#39;s FM Lavrov arrives in North Korea
Russia's FM Lavrov arrives in North Korea

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in North Korea Friday for a working visit that will last until July 13, Russian state media reported.

"The minister's plane landed at the airport in Wonsan," news agency TASS reported, adding that Lavrov was due to meet his North Korean counterpart Choe Son Hui there.



AFP
 

