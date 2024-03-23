News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Kaser Adem - Al Saradib
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Japan PM vows to boost defense, diplomatic capabilities to safeguard peace
World News
2024-03-23 | 05:00
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Japan PM vows to boost defense, diplomatic capabilities to safeguard peace
Japan will work to strengthen its defense and diplomatic capabilities to maintain peace, Prime Minister Kishida Fumio said on Saturday, according to public broadcaster NHK, adding that military buildups around the country have been growing.
Japan is a close ally of the United States and has condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine, supporting Kyiv financially and joining international sanctions on Moscow.
"Military buildup, including nuclear and missile development, has been accelerating in areas surrounding Japan, and attempts to unilaterally change the status quo by force are growing," Kishida told a graduation ceremony at the National Defence Academy in Yokosuka near Tokyo, according to NHK.
He added that Japan faces "the most complex and challenging" security environment since World War Two, and the government will strengthen its defense and diplomatic capabilities to maintain peace and prevent security emergencies.
Kishida and US President Joe Biden will hold a summit on April 10 in the United States to boost the longstanding bilateral security alliance.
The summit will take place in the face of growing Chinese influence and North Korea's continued military tests.
Reuters
World News
Japan
Diplomatic Efforts
Defense
Peace
War
Military
Next
Attackers in Moscow had 'contacts' in Ukraine: Russian security services
Russia arrests suspects after mass shooting kills 93 at concert hall near Moscow
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
11:54
Russia warns Japan of 'serious consequences' if Patriot missiles made there end up in Ukraine
World News
11:54
Russia warns Japan of 'serious consequences' if Patriot missiles made there end up in Ukraine
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-17
Syrian war anniversary: UN Envoy presses for peace talks in Damascus
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-17
Syrian war anniversary: UN Envoy presses for peace talks in Damascus
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-16
Lebanon sees French proposal to end hostilities with Israel as a possible 'step' towards peace
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-16
Lebanon sees French proposal to end hostilities with Israel as a possible 'step' towards peace
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-12
Netanyahu says Israel will press forward with military campaign in Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-12
Netanyahu says Israel will press forward with military campaign in Rafah
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:52
Kyiv rejects Russian accusations, dismisses association between Moscow attack perpetrators and Ukraine
World News
07:52
Kyiv rejects Russian accusations, dismisses association between Moscow attack perpetrators and Ukraine
0
World News
07:45
Russia takes control of Krasnoye in the Donetsk region of Ukraine
World News
07:45
Russia takes control of Krasnoye in the Donetsk region of Ukraine
0
World News
07:32
Britain's Princess Kate's 'shocking' cancer diagnosis dominates newspaper front pages
World News
07:32
Britain's Princess Kate's 'shocking' cancer diagnosis dominates newspaper front pages
0
World News
07:30
Death toll in Moscow terrorist attack rises to 143
World News
07:30
Death toll in Moscow terrorist attack rises to 143
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-13
Parliament Speaker stresses protection of depositors' rights in economic recovery plans
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-13
Parliament Speaker stresses protection of depositors' rights in economic recovery plans
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-09
Miss Lebanon qualifies for Top 12 in Miss World pageant
Lebanon News
2024-03-09
Miss Lebanon qualifies for Top 12 in Miss World pageant
0
World News
07:30
Death toll in Moscow terrorist attack rises to 143
World News
07:30
Death toll in Moscow terrorist attack rises to 143
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-05
Israel's right-wing politics: Analyzing the extremism behind the nuclear Gaza statement
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-05
Israel's right-wing politics: Analyzing the extremism behind the nuclear Gaza statement
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:18
Security situation set to persist amid Israeli intentions to push Hezbollah beyond the Blue Line
Press Highlights
01:18
Security situation set to persist amid Israeli intentions to push Hezbollah beyond the Blue Line
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:21
Lebanese detainees in UAE: A decade of legal uncertainty
News Bulletin Reports
13:21
Lebanese detainees in UAE: A decade of legal uncertainty
3
Press Highlights
04:18
Lebanese army takes strict measures in Tripoli amid security incidents
Press Highlights
04:18
Lebanese army takes strict measures in Tripoli amid security incidents
4
Press Highlights
02:43
Syrian minors in custody over alleged role in Al-Qassam Brigades member's assassination
Press Highlights
02:43
Syrian minors in custody over alleged role in Al-Qassam Brigades member's assassination
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Lebanon's healthcare: Will hospitals adhere to the new tariffs?
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Lebanon's healthcare: Will hospitals adhere to the new tariffs?
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:34
UN Resolution on ceasefire blocked: US faces opposition from Russia, China, and Algeria
News Bulletin Reports
13:34
UN Resolution on ceasefire blocked: US faces opposition from Russia, China, and Algeria
7
Press Highlights
02:18
Challenges in reaching political solution: US proposal for border area relies on 'partial' Resolution 1701 implementation
Press Highlights
02:18
Challenges in reaching political solution: US proposal for border area relies on 'partial' Resolution 1701 implementation
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:08
Gaza's death toll exceeds 32,000 due to Israeli attacks: Health Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:08
Gaza's death toll exceeds 32,000 due to Israeli attacks: Health Ministry
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More