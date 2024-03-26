The Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, has partially collapsed and workers may be in the river, police said on Tuesday, after media reports that a cargo ship had hit the bridge.



The extent of the damage to the 3 km (1.6 mile) bridge was not immediately clear, the New York Times said, while Fox Baltimore said the bridge had collapsed into the Patapsco River.



"All lanes closed both directions for incident on I-695 Key Bridge. Traffic is being detoured," Maryland Transportation Authority said in a post on X.



The police said they were notified of the incident at 1:35 am ET (535 GMT) on Tuesday.



Baltimore's fire department did not respond to a request for comment.



Videos on social media showed a major portion of the bridge collapsing into the water. Reuters could not immediately verify the videos.



There were no immediate reports of casualties.



Reuters