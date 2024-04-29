UN expresses concern over new Iraqi law targeting homosexuals

2024-04-29
UN expresses concern over new Iraqi law targeting homosexuals
UN expresses concern over new Iraqi law targeting homosexuals

The United Nations expressed "concern" on Monday about a new law passed by the Iraqi parliament criminalizing homosexual relationships and gender reassignment and called for its repeal.

The spokesperson for the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Ravina Shamdasani, said in a statement, "This law contradicts many treaties and agreements regarding human rights ratified by Iraq, especially the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, and it must be repealed."

AFP

