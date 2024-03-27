News
Putin discusses security cooperation with West and Central African leaders
World News
2024-03-27 | 11:06
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Putin discusses security cooperation with West and Central African leaders
Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed security and economic cooperation with Mali's junta leader Assimi Goita by phone on Wednesday, both countries said, a day after Putin held a similar call with the junta leader in neighboring Niger.
Goita wrote on X, "We discussed bilateral issues, particularly the security and economic areas. We agreed to cooperate further in the fight against terrorism." The Kremlin confirmed the call and said the two leaders agreed to forge closer ties.
Mali has in recent years become one of Russia's closest African allies, with the Wagner Group mercenary force deploying there to fight jihadist insurgencies rebels in the Sahel country.
Russia seeks to strengthen relations with African countries, pitching Moscow as a friendly country without a colonial background in Africa.
The call was part of a round of diplomatic exchanges Putin has made with West and Central African leaders since his re-election earlier this month.
The Kremlin said on Wednesday Putin and the leader of the Republic of Congo, Denis Sassou Nguesso, had agreed in a phone call to deepen political, economic and humanitarian ties.
Reuters
World News
Russia
Security Cooperation
African Leaders
