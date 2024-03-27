Putin discusses security cooperation with West and Central African leaders

World News
2024-03-27 | 11:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Putin discusses security cooperation with West and Central African leaders
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Putin discusses security cooperation with West and Central African leaders

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed security and economic cooperation with Mali's junta leader Assimi Goita by phone on Wednesday, both countries said, a day after Putin held a similar call with the junta leader in neighboring Niger.

Goita wrote on X, "We discussed bilateral issues, particularly the security and economic areas. We agreed to cooperate further in the fight against terrorism." The Kremlin confirmed the call and said the two leaders agreed to forge closer ties.

Mali has in recent years become one of Russia's closest African allies, with the Wagner Group mercenary force deploying there to fight jihadist insurgencies rebels in the Sahel country.

Russia seeks to strengthen relations with African countries, pitching Moscow as a friendly country without a colonial background in Africa.

The call was part of a round of diplomatic exchanges Putin has made with West and Central African leaders since his re-election earlier this month.

The Kremlin said on Wednesday Putin and the leader of the Republic of Congo, Denis Sassou Nguesso, had agreed in a phone call to deepen political, economic and humanitarian ties.

Reuters

World News

Russia

Security Cooperation

African Leaders

LBCI Next
Divers to search for six presumed dead in Baltimore bridge collapse
Pentagon: US is not responsible for airstrikes on Syria
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:28

Russian investigators to probe alleged 'terrorist' acts by Western nations

LBCI
World News
04:18

Russia struggles to collect oil payments as China, UAE, Turkey increase bank scrutiny

LBCI
World News
03:44

Rescue efforts suspended at Russian gold mine due to collapse risk

LBCI
World News
2024-03-26

Ukraine dismisses Russian accusations of Kyiv role in Moscow attack

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
13:23

US says hostage talks with Israel and Hamas not over

LBCI
World News
13:10

After the Moscow attack, almost 100 people remain missing

LBCI
World News
12:46

Israel tells White House it wants to reschedule canceled Rafah meeting, NBC reports

LBCI
World News
10:55

US and UK coordinate sanctions on individuals, entities linked to Hamas fundraising

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-03

Hezbollah's Gaza support 'triggers' Israeli leverage: Will Lebanon be the next battleground?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:29

Escalation in the Northern Israel: Rockets, Tensions, and Negotiations

LBCI
World News
13:23

US says hostage talks with Israel and Hamas not over

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:57

Israeli attacks on Rafah raise fear assault could begin

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:00

Refuting rumors: Hezbollah's response to Rmaych rocket claims

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:21

Hezbollah condemns Israeli attack on medical center in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:38

Seven volunteers martyred in Israeli attack on medical center in Habbariyeh

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:19

Hezbollah strikes back: Rockets target Israeli settlement in retaliation

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:42

Ogero employees announce continued service outages and potential strike

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:57

Israeli attacks on Rafah raise fear assault could begin

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:42

Lebanon's 22 complaints: Confronting Israeli aggression at the UNSC

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:09

Israeli military confirms death of Hamas Deputy Military Commander Marwan Issa

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More