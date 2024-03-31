Japanese and Chinese Experts Hold Talks on Fukushima Treated Water Discharge

Chinese and Japanese experts held official talks for the first time on Saturday regarding Tokyo's plan to discharge treated water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean, a move condemned by Beijing, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.



Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced discussions at the expert level in November, following his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit held in San Francisco.



The Japanese Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday, "A dialogue between Japanese and Chinese experts on the subject of treated water discharge into the ocean (...) was held in Dalian, China, on March 30 to discuss perspectives on technical issues."

AFP