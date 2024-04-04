US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen arrives in China: AFP

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen arrived in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou on Thursday, according to a correspondent from Agence France-Presse accompanying her, to begin a visit aimed at restoring stability to relations between the two powers.



Yellen arrived in Guangzhou after 18:00 (10:00 GMT).



She will remain in China until Tuesday, where she is expected to meet with the Prime Minister Li Qiang and Chinese Vice Premier, He Lifeng, as well as People's Bank of China Governor Pan Gongsheng and Finance Minister Lan Fo'an.



AFP