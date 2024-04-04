News
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen arrives in China: AFP
World News
2024-04-04 | 06:40
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen arrives in China: AFP
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen arrived in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou on Thursday, according to a correspondent from Agence France-Presse accompanying her, to begin a visit aimed at restoring stability to relations between the two powers.
Yellen arrived in Guangzhou after 18:00 (10:00 GMT).
She will remain in China until Tuesday, where she is expected to meet with the Prime Minister Li Qiang and Chinese Vice Premier, He Lifeng, as well as People's Bank of China Governor Pan Gongsheng and Finance Minister Lan Fo'an.
AFP
World News
US
Treasury Secretary
Janet Yellen
China
Guangzhou
Next
French President Macron: No doubt Russia would target Paris Olympics
Somalia expels Ethiopian ambassador over port agreement
Previous
