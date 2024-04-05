US denies secret bases in Venezuela-Guyana border row

2024-04-05 | 01:17
US denies secret bases in Venezuela-Guyana border row
2min
US denies secret bases in Venezuela-Guyana border row

The United States on Thursday denied claims by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro that it is building secret military bases in Essequibo, an oil-rich area in Guyana that Caracas claims sovereignty over.

John Kirby, spokesman for the US National Security Council, said, "There are no plans to establish a secret military base."

He added that he urged both sides to abide by the 1899 court ruling on the borders "and to do so peacefully."

Maduro announced Wednesday the existence of secret US military bases in the Essequibo region, describing it as "aggression" and "preparation for escalation against Venezuela."

Maduro's statements came as the Venezuelan parliament celebrated a recently passed law establishing the basis for defending Guyana's Essequibo following a controversial and non-binding referendum four months ago that overwhelmingly voted to establish a Venezuelan province in the disputed area, raising fears of military conflict.

Guyana's Foreign Ministry described Venezuela's move to claim the Essequibo region as "a flagrant violation of the most basic principles of international law."

AFP

