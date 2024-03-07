Hezbollah conducts aerial attack with two drones on Ma'ale Gamla military base

2024-03-07 | 10:55
 Hezbollah announced that it conducted an aerial attack with two drones on the Ma'ale Gamla military base in a recent statement.

