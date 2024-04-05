Russian army destructs 53 drones in several areas

2024-04-05 | 01:36
Russian army destructs 53 drones in several areas
Russian army destructs 53 drones in several areas

Moscow announced on Friday the destruction of 53 drones launched by Kyiv towards several Russian areas in wide-scale attacks concentrated in the Rostov region, where the headquarters of the Russian invasion of Ukraine is located.

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that "during the night and morning of April 5, several attempts by the Kyiv regime to launch terrorist attacks using drones were thwarted," intercepting 53 of them, including 44 in the airspace of the Rostov region in the south of the country.

