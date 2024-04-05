Taiwan earthquake rescuers face threat of landslides

World News
2024-04-05 | 01:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Taiwan earthquake rescuers face threat of landslides
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Taiwan earthquake rescuers face threat of landslides

Rescuers in Taiwan faced the threat of further landslides and rockfalls in their search on Friday for a dozen people still missing from this week's earthquake, as the death toll rose to 12 and some of the stranded were brought to safety.

Searchers discovered two more bodies after Wednesday's quake of magnitude 7.2 struck the sparsely populated, largely rural eastern county of Hualien, stranding hundreds in a national park as boulders barrelled down mountains, cutting off roads.

As some 50 aftershocks rattled the area overnight, some felt as far away as Taipei; rescuers said about 400 people cut off in a luxury hotel in the Taroko Gorge National Park were safe, with helicopters ferrying out the injured and bringing supplies.

"Rain increases the risks of rockfalls and landslides, which are currently the biggest challenges," said Su Yu-ming, the leader of a search team helping the rescue effort.

"These factors are unpredictable, which means we cannot confirm the number of days required for the search and rescue operations."

Taiwan's fire department said two bodies were found in the mountains but did not immediately update the death toll. It put the number of missing at 18, three of them foreigners of Australian and Canadian nationality.

It dropped from the list of missing an Indian national whose inclusion it called a mistake but did not elaborate.

A group of 50 hotel workers marooned on a road to the national park are now mostly safe.

"I am lucky to survive," said David Chen, 63, a security manager at the hotel, after his rescue. "We were terrified when the earthquake first happened. We thought it was all over, all over, all over because it was an earthquake, right?"

Rocks were still tumbling down nearby slopes as the group left, he added. "We had to navigate through the gaps between the falling rocks with the rescue team out front."

Chen's 85-year-old mother wept in relief on being reunited with her son, as the family had not known for some time if he had survived.

"I was happy when he returned," said the mother, Chen Lan-chih. "I didn't sleep at all last night and couldn't eat anything."

The quake came a day before Taiwan began a long weekend holiday for the traditional tomb sweeping festival when people head to their homes to spruce up ancestral graves.

Many others visit tourist spots, like Hualien, famed for its rugged beauty, but the earthquake has crushed business, with many bookings cancelled, some businesses said.

"This is a disaster actually for us because no matter (whether) hotel, hostel, restaurants (everything) really depends on tourism," said hostel owner Aga Syu, adding that her main concern was the well-being of guests.

Reuters

World News

Taiwan

Earthquake

Rescuers

Landslides

Rockfalls

LBCI Next
US denies secret bases in Venezuela-Guyana border row
Ryanair: Resumption of flights to and from Tel Aviv as of June 3
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-03

Shaken Economy: Taiwan's Chip Industry in the Aftermath of a Major Earthquake

LBCI
World News
2024-04-03

Taiwan hit by strongest earthquake in 25 years

LBCI
World News
2024-04-03

A 6-magnitude earthquake hits Japan, EMSC says

LBCI
World News
2024-03-29

Taiwan's navy chief to visit US next week

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:35

Biden to Netanyahu: Protect civilians in Gaza or US policy will change

LBCI
World News
05:11

Biden to survey collapsed Baltimore bridge

LBCI
World News
04:02

Ukraine downs 13 drones launched by Russia overnight

LBCI
World News
02:10

Yellen: China is too big to export its way to rapid growth

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:33

Firas Hatoum summoned: The ongoing legal saga surrounding LBCI's 'Marhaba Dawle'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-16

Massive Fire Erupted at Restaurant in Shabrouh Faraya

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-16

Nabih Berri calls for a legislative session on Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-11

Lebanon's traffic authority to accept first-time driving license applications from November 15

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:37

Lebanon's PM addresses Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon; seeks solutions for refugee crisis - statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:33

Firas Hatoum summoned: The ongoing legal saga surrounding LBCI's 'Marhaba Dawle'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:50

Israeli Panic: GPS Disruption and Beirut Coordinates

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:41

Humanitarian Crisis in Lebanon: Impact of Israel-Hezbollah Confrontations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:43

Migration Crisis: Lebanon and Cyprus Facing Shared Challenges

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
23:58

Israel plans to adjust war tactics after killing of aid workers in Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:49

Balochistan: A Region of Tensions and Opportunities

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:28

Fuel prices rise across Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More