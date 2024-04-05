News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
24
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wajeet Rass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
24
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Yellen: China is too big to export its way to rapid growth
World News
2024-04-05 | 02:10
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Yellen: China is too big to export its way to rapid growth
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday that China is too large to try to export its way to rapid growth and would benefit by reducing excess industrial capacity that is pressuring other economies.
Yellen said in remarks to an American Chamber of Commerce during a visit to China that she understands that Beijing's direct and indirect government support for manufacturing is linked to domestic development objectives.
But she said this "is currently leading to production capacity that significantly exceeds China's domestic demand, as well as what the global market can bear."
Yellen's comments underscored her main objective in talks later on Friday with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng - to point out the problems that China's excess factory capacity and growing exports are causing abroad, fueling potential trade tensions.
Premier Li Qiang, in March, set an ambitious growth target of 5 percent for 2024, fueled in part by more investment in new high-technology sectors as China struggles to overcome a property crisis and weak consumer demand.
The International Monetary Fund currently forecasts China's 2024 real GDP growth at 4.6 percent, falling to 4.1 percent in 2025.
Yellen said excess manufacturing capacity in China has been a problem in the past, but it has recently intensified with emerging risks in new sectors such as electric vehicles (EVs), batteries, and solar energy products, undercutting competing workers and businesses in the US, Mexico, and India.
"I believe that addressing over capacity, and more generally considering market-based reforms, is in China's interest," she said.
She drew parallels to China's market-based reforms of past decades, which spurred growth that lifted hundreds of millions of people out of poverty, and said more gains could be made by reviving them.
Yellen also said she would raise concerns voiced by American and international companies about a deteriorating business climate in China, including "unfair treatment compared to local competitors."
Reuters
World News
United States
Janet Yellen
China
Growth
Export
Next
Ukraine downs 13 drones launched by Russia overnight
Russian army destructs 53 drones in several areas
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:40
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen arrives in China: AFP
World News
06:40
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen arrives in China: AFP
0
World News
2024-03-05
China sets ambitious growth target, vows to 'transform' economy
World News
2024-03-05
China sets ambitious growth target, vows to 'transform' economy
0
World News
2024-01-17
U.S. National Security Advisor Clarifies Chip Export Restrictions to China at Davos Forum
World News
2024-01-17
U.S. National Security Advisor Clarifies Chip Export Restrictions to China at Davos Forum
0
World News
2024-04-02
US Treasury Secretary to return to China to continue 'economic dialogue' with top Chinese officials
World News
2024-04-02
US Treasury Secretary to return to China to continue 'economic dialogue' with top Chinese officials
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:35
Biden to Netanyahu: Protect civilians in Gaza or US policy will change
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:35
Biden to Netanyahu: Protect civilians in Gaza or US policy will change
0
World News
05:11
Biden to survey collapsed Baltimore bridge
World News
05:11
Biden to survey collapsed Baltimore bridge
0
World News
04:02
Ukraine downs 13 drones launched by Russia overnight
World News
04:02
Ukraine downs 13 drones launched by Russia overnight
0
World News
01:36
Russian army destructs 53 drones in several areas
World News
01:36
Russian army destructs 53 drones in several areas
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:24
Israel approves reopening of Erez crossing into Gaza, use of Ashdod port for aid
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:24
Israel approves reopening of Erez crossing into Gaza, use of Ashdod port for aid
0
World News
12:10
NATO: We have no reason to believe that Iran will not transfer ballistic missiles to Russia
World News
12:10
NATO: We have no reason to believe that Iran will not transfer ballistic missiles to Russia
0
Lebanon News
14:33
Firas Hatoum summoned: The ongoing legal saga surrounding LBCI's 'Marhaba Dawle'
Lebanon News
14:33
Firas Hatoum summoned: The ongoing legal saga surrounding LBCI's 'Marhaba Dawle'
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-16
Massive Fire Erupted at Restaurant in Shabrouh Faraya
Lebanon News
2023-08-16
Massive Fire Erupted at Restaurant in Shabrouh Faraya
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:37
Lebanon's PM addresses Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon; seeks solutions for refugee crisis - statement
Lebanon News
07:37
Lebanon's PM addresses Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon; seeks solutions for refugee crisis - statement
2
Lebanon News
14:33
Firas Hatoum summoned: The ongoing legal saga surrounding LBCI's 'Marhaba Dawle'
Lebanon News
14:33
Firas Hatoum summoned: The ongoing legal saga surrounding LBCI's 'Marhaba Dawle'
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
Israeli Panic: GPS Disruption and Beirut Coordinates
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
Israeli Panic: GPS Disruption and Beirut Coordinates
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:41
Humanitarian Crisis in Lebanon: Impact of Israel-Hezbollah Confrontations
News Bulletin Reports
11:41
Humanitarian Crisis in Lebanon: Impact of Israel-Hezbollah Confrontations
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Migration Crisis: Lebanon and Cyprus Facing Shared Challenges
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Migration Crisis: Lebanon and Cyprus Facing Shared Challenges
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
23:58
Israel plans to adjust war tactics after killing of aid workers in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
23:58
Israel plans to adjust war tactics after killing of aid workers in Gaza
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:49
Balochistan: A Region of Tensions and Opportunities
News Bulletin Reports
11:49
Balochistan: A Region of Tensions and Opportunities
8
Lebanon Economy
02:28
Fuel prices rise across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:28
Fuel prices rise across Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More