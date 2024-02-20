US to impose 'major sanctions' on Russia over Navalny death

World News
2024-02-20 | 12:37
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US to impose &#39;major sanctions&#39; on Russia over Navalny death
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
US to impose 'major sanctions' on Russia over Navalny death

The US will announce a major package of sanctions against Russia on Friday over the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny and the two-year Ukraine war, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday.

The package will "hold Russia accountable for what happened to Mr. Navalny" and for its actions over the course of the war in Ukraine, Kirby said, without providing details on the sanctions measures.

Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Kirby said the United States is pressing Russia for "complete transparency" on how Navalny died last Friday at an Arctic penal colony.

The prison service said at the time that Navalny fell unconscious after a walk and died. US President Joe Biden has blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The United States already has issued a wide array of sanctions related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

"Whatever story the Russian government decides to tell the world, it's clear that President Putin and his government are responsible for Mr. Navalny's death," Kirby said.

Kirby said the US embassy in Moscow has been seeking more information about Navalny's death "but it's difficult to get a point where you can be confident in what the Russians would say about his death."



Reuters

World News

US

Sanctions

Russia

Navalny

Death

LBCI Next
Australia to double warships for 'biggest navy' since WWII
Houthis announce targeting two US ships in Red Sea
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:50

Ukraine calls for sanctions on Russia after Navalny's death

LBCI
World News
2024-02-19

Germany summons the Russian ambassador over Navalny's death

LBCI
World News
2024-02-19

Spokeswoman: Russia has yet to establish official cause of Navalny's death

LBCI
World News
2024-02-17

Death of Alexei Navalny, Russia's prominent opposition leader, leaves despair in Moscow

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:09

Dialogue in London: Lebanese delegation addresses key issues, including Resolution 1701

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:47

US vetoes draft UN Security Council resolution on Israel-Hamas war, blocking demand for immediate ceasefire

LBCI
Middle East News
09:53

French army destroys two drones in the Red Sea

LBCI
World News
08:43

UK's Prince William urges Gaza fighting to end, as 'too many' have been killed

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:22

Agricultural sector in danger: Repercussions of Israeli attacks on Southern Lebanon's agriculture

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-15

Hezbollah mourns loss of two martyrs from Southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-19

In the shadows of bureaucracy: The budget's impact on new fees

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-29

Impending fate of Israel: The curse of the eighth decade

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:29

Breaking: Building collapses in Choueifat area with initial reports of injuries

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:39

Walid Joumblatt: We seem to have entered into an open war

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:36

Red Cross recovers two bodies from collapsed building in Choueifat

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:58

Search and rescue operation in Choueifat: Two women rescued, child deceased

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:00

US State Department spokesperson to Vision 2030: We do not support any escalation between Lebanon and Israel and are pushing for de-escalation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:40

Banking Association's response to financial recovery strategy and legal action

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:53

Beirut's golden achievement: Ranking first place in economic resilience on World Tourism Day

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:16

Ex-President Aoun cautions against Hezbollah using war as leverage in presidential elections

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More