Three civilians killed in Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia region

2024-04-07 | 03:24
Three civilians killed in Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia region

Three civilians were killed in a Russian attack on the frontline village of Guliaipole in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region on Sunday morning, the local governor said.

"Two men and a woman died under the rubble of their own house, which was hit by a Russian shell," Ivan Fedorov said on Telegram.

Fedorov said one more person was injured.

He said Russians shelled the village with a Grad self-propelled multiple rocket launcher.

Reuters could not independently verify the report.

The frontline Zaporizhzhia region is under constant Russian bombardment by rockets, drones, and cannons.

Reuters

