US sanctions grandson of Cuban ex-president Raul Castro

World News
03-09-2026 | 12:17
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US sanctions grandson of Cuban ex-president Raul Castro
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US sanctions grandson of Cuban ex-president Raul Castro

The United States on Thursday issued sanctions against a grandson of former Cuban leader Raul Castro and five state-linked entities, the State Department said.

"Among those designated today are a grandson of Raul Castro, Fidel Ernesto Castro Calis, Banco Exterior de Cuba, and four entities exploiting Cuba's natural resources or energy reserves for the benefit of the regime," said U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in a statement.

AFP

World News

United States

Sanctions

Cuba

Raul Castro

State Department

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